VIDEO: Watch All of the Songs from THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG: VOLUME II from Idina Menzel to Katy Perry, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Ben Platt & More!

"The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" hosted by Ryan Seacrest featured celebrities and their families as they celebrate music, family and the magic of Disney. Taking to their living room studios and kitchen stages to sing beloved Disney melodies with the nation were Christina Aguilera, Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter, Chloe X Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Halsey, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Jennifer Hudson, Lang Lang, John Legend, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Katy Perry, Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, Walter Russell III, Shakira, Rebel Wilson and more surprises.

Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest of "The Muppets" opened the show, "Dancing with the Stars" professional dancers Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, WITNEY CARSON, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and EMMA SLATER team up for an outstanding remote ensemble routine to "Zero to Hero" with Keke Palmer, and Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland come together to perform a mesmerizing "You'll Be in My Heart."

The Muppets raised the curtain on the show, followed by a vocal warmup with Tituss Burgess, and performances included the following:



"A Whole New World" - Idina Menzel and Ben Platt

"Almost There" - Chloe X Halle and Anika Noni Rose

"Baby Mine" - Katy Perry

"Beauty and the Beast" - John Legend and Jennifer Hudson

"Hakuna Matata" - Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III

"Part of Your World" - Halsey

"Poor Unfortunate Souls" - Rebel Wilson

"Remember Me" - Miguel feat. Christina Aguilera

"Step in Time" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" - Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert

"Try Everything" - Shakira

"When I Am Older" - Josh Gad

"You'll Be in My Heart" - Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland

"Your Mother and Mine" - Sabrina Carpenter feat. Lang Lang

"Zero to Hero" - Keke Palmer feat. "Dancing with the Stars" Pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, WITNEY CARSON, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and EMMA SLATER

The special will also raise awareness about Feeding America's vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America's COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.





