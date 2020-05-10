VIDEO: Judi Dench Answers Questions From Daniel Craig, Sam Smith, Cara Delevingne, and More on British Vogue's ASK A LEGEND

What do you think Sam Smith would ask Judi Dench, given the chance? What about Cara Delevingne, Stormzy, Charlize Theron, Naomi Scott, Kate Moss, or her former James Bond co-star, Daniel Craig?

To kick off a new "Ask a Legend" series, British Vogue invited all of these famous Judi fans and more to put their burning questions to its inimitable June 2020 cover star.

Watch as Dench answers questions from some of the hottest stars on the planet - and see how she reacts to hearing from her old friend Ian McKellen.

Find out the actor's favourite swear word, who would be on the (very short) guest list for her fantasy dinner party, and the question that almost elicited a blush from a star who's seen it all.

Watch the video below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You