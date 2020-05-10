Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Skimbleshanks the Railway Cat' From CATS
Andrew Lloyd Webber's next Sunday Singalong is Skimbleshanks the Railway Cat from Cats!
"It's Sunday, which can only mean one thing... another Sunday Singalong!" reads the tweet accompanying the video. "Andrew thought it was about time we did something from [Cats]. Here's Skimbleshanks!"
Check out the video below!
It's Sunday, which can only mean one thing... another Sunday Singalong! Andrew thought it was about time we did something from @CatsMusical. Here's Skimbleshanks! - #TeamALW @CatsBroadway #HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs #TogetherAtHome #HomeHappy pic.twitter.com/vijIQTfOYy- Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) May 10, 2020
