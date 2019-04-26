Wake Up With BWW 4/26: BEETLEJUICE Opening Night Coverage, Drama Desk Nominations, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Last night, Beetlejuice officially opened on Broadway! We brought you all of the coverage, including photos, videos, and of course, the reviews! Check it all out below!

The Drama Desk Award nominations are in! Oklahoma!, Tootsie, and many more received noms. Did your favorite? Check out the list below!

In the past few weeks, we've watched the nominations roll in. Today the final crop of nominees have been revealed, all leading to next week's ultimate announcement- the 2019 Tony nominations.. (more...)

2) Theatre Under The Stars Houston Announces Cast for JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY

BroadwayWorld has learned the casting for TUTS' Jerome Robbins' Broadway - the final show in the company's 201819 Season.. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: Get A First Look At The Kennedy Center's THE WHO'S TOMMY

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Who's Tommy at the Kennedy Center! Check out the photos below!. (more...)

4) What the Drama Desk Awards Nominations Mean for the 2019 Tony Awards!

What does today's news mean for the rest of awards season? Does love from the Drama Desk usually mean that a Tony nomination will follow?. (more...)

Opening Night Coverage:

Beetlejuice is officially open on Broadway! Read all of the reviews here!

Last night, we brought you all of the coverage from the show's big night.

Check out photos and video of the cast taking their opening night bows below:

Check out more photos here!

Check out Check out photos and video of the red carpet below!

Check out more photos here!

Set Your DVR...

-Tony Goldwyn will appear on TODAY this morning!

What we're watching: Watch Chris McCarrell Perform From THE LIGHTNING THIEF Musical

Watch in the clip as Chris McCarrell performs from THE LIGHTNING THIEF Musical!

As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the best-selling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure that has been celebrated by audiences and critics alike.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Carol Burnett, who turns 86 today!

Carol, an award-winning actress and best-selling author, is widely recognized by the public and her peers for her work for her comedic and dramatic roles on television, film, and Broadway, most notably The Carol Burnett Show.? Ms. Burnett has been honored with Emmys, Golden Globes, People's Choice Awards, the Horatio Alger Award, an Ace Award, and the Peabody. A Kennedy Center Honoree, she received the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for Humor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ms. Burnett has also written three New York Times bestsellers: Carrie and Me: A Mother-Daughter Love Story; This Time Together: Laughter and Reflection and her autobiography, One More Time. Ms Burnett made her Broadway debut in the original production of Once Upon a Mattress and returned to Broadway several times, starring in Fade Out, Fade In, Putting It Together, and Moon Over Buffalo. Ms. Burnett and her daughter, Carrie Hamilton, wrote the play Hollywood Arms, which premiered on Broadway in 2002, directed by Hal Prince.

