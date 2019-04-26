Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE Opening Night: Say This Three Times! The Cast Takes Their Opening Night Bows!
Beetlejuice officially opened on Broadway last night, April 25, at the Winter Garden Theatre.
BroadwayWorld was there for the big night, and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!
BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.
BEETLEJUICE stars Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock) in the title role, Two-Time Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso(Lazarus) as Lydia, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Mean Girls) as Barbara, Tony Award Nominee Rob McClure(Honeymoon In Vegas) as Adam, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser (Rock of Ages) as Charles, and Two-Time Drama Desk Award Nominee Leslie Kritzer (The Robber Bridegroom) as Delia.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Theatre Marquee
Theatre Marquee
Stage
Leslie Kritzer, Adam Dannheisser, Sophia Anne Caruso, Kerry Butler and Rob McClure
Leslie Kratzer and Adam Dannheisser
Adam Dannheisser, Sophia Anne Caruso and Kerry Butler
Leslie Kritzer, Adam Dannheisser, Sophia Anne Caruso and Rob McClure
Leslie Kritzer, Adam Dannheisser, Sophia Anne Caruso and Rob McClure
Leslie Kritzer, Adam Dannheisser, Sophia Anne Caruso and Rob McClure
Sophia Anne Caruso and Rob McClure
Stage during the Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for "Beetlejuice" at The Winter Garden on April 25, 2019 in New York City.
Maestro
Ensemble Cast
Dana Steingold, Jill Abramovitz and Kelvin Moon Loh
Dana Steingold and Jill Abramovitz
Jill Abramovitz, Kelvin Moon Loh and Danny Rutigliano
Leslie Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser
Leslie Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser
Leslie Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser
Leslie Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser
Leslie Kritzer, Kerry Butler, Rob McClure, Adam Dannheisser and Kelvin Moon Loh
Leslie Kritzer, Kerry Butler, Rob McClure
Leslie Kritzer, Kerry Butler, Rob McClure, Adam Dannheisser and Kelvin Moon Loh
Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman
Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman
Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman
Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman
Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman
Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman
Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman
Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman
Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman
Adam Dannheisser, Rob McClure, Sophia Anne Caruso, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Kritzer and Jill Abramovitz
Rob McClure, Sophia Anne Caruso, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Kritzer and Jill Abramovitz
The cast
The cast
Adam Dannheisser, Rob McClure, Sophia Anne Caruso, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Kritzer and Jill Abramovitz