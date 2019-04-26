BEETLEJUICE
Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE Opening Night: Say This Three Times! The Cast Takes Their Opening Night Bows!

Apr. 26, 2019  

Beetlejuice officially opened on Broadway last night, April 25, at the Winter Garden Theatre.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night, and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!

BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

BEETLEJUICE stars Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock) in the title role, Two-Time Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso(Lazarus) as Lydia, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Mean Girls) as Barbara, Tony Award Nominee Rob McClure(Honeymoon In Vegas) as Adam, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser (Rock of Ages) as Charles, and Two-Time Drama Desk Award Nominee Leslie Kritzer (The Robber Bridegroom) as Delia.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Theatre Marquee

Theatre Marquee

Stage

Sophia Anne Caruso

Leslie Kritzer, Adam Dannheisser, Sophia Anne Caruso, Kerry Butler and Rob McClure

Sophia Anne Caruso

Leslie Kratzer and Adam Dannheisser

Sophia Anne Caruso

Adam Dannheisser, Sophia Anne Caruso and Kerry Butler

Leslie Kritzer, Adam Dannheisser, Sophia Anne Caruso and Rob McClure

Sophia Anne Caruso

Leslie Kritzer, Adam Dannheisser, Sophia Anne Caruso and Rob McClure

Leslie Kritzer, Adam Dannheisser, Sophia Anne Caruso and Rob McClure

Sophia Anne Caruso and Rob McClure

Stage during the Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for "Beetlejuice" at The Winter Garden on April 25, 2019 in New York City.

Maestro

Ensemble Cast

Dana Steingold, Jill Abramovitz and Kelvin Moon Loh

Dana Steingold and Jill Abramovitz

Jill Abramovitz

Jill Abramovitz, Kelvin Moon Loh and Danny Rutigliano

Jill Abramovitz

Kelvin Moon Loh

Leslie Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser

Leslie Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser

Leslie Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser

Leslie Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser

Kerry Butler and Rob McClure

Kerry Butler and Rob McClure

Kerry Butler and Rob McClure

Kerry Butler and Rob McClure

Kerry Butler

Kerry Butler

Kerry Butler Rob McClure

Leslie Kritzer, Kerry Butler, Rob McClure, Adam Dannheisser and Kelvin Moon Loh

Leslie Kritzer, Kerry Butler, Rob McClure

Leslie Kritzer, Kerry Butler, Rob McClure, Adam Dannheisser and Kelvin Moon Loh

Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman

Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman

Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman

Alex Brightman

Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman

Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman

Alex Brightman

Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman

Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman

Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman

Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman

Adam Dannheisser, Rob McClure, Sophia Anne Caruso, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Kritzer and Jill Abramovitz

Rob McClure, Sophia Anne Caruso, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Kritzer and Jill Abramovitz

The cast

The cast

Adam Dannheisser, Rob McClure, Sophia Anne Caruso, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Kritzer and Jill Abramovitz

Sophia Anne Caruso

Alex Brightman

Sophia Anne Caruso

Alex Brightman

