Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE Opening Night: Inside the Strange and Unusual Red Carpet!
Beetlejuice officially opened on Broadway last night, April 25, at the Winter Garden Theatre.
BroadwayWorld was there for the big night, and you can check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!
BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.
BEETLEJUICE stars Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock) in the title role, Two-Time Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso(Lazarus) as Lydia, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Mean Girls) as Barbara, Tony Award Nominee Rob McClure(Honeymoon In Vegas) as Adam, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser (Rock of Ages) as Charles, and Two-Time Drama Desk Award Nominee Leslie Kritzer (The Robber Bridegroom) as Delia.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Broadway Opening Night Performance for "Beetlejuice" at The Wintergarden on April 25, 2019 in New York City.
Gary Brody and Jill Zarin
Taylor Trench
Taylor Trensch and Kayla Foste attends the Broadway Opening Night Performance for "Beetlejuice" at The Wintergarden on April 25, 2019 in New York City.
Melissa Barrera
Adrian Salpeter
Eddie Perfect, Lucy Cochran, Lottie Lux Perfect, Kitty Perfect
Eddie Perfect and Lucy Cochran
Leslie Grace
Leslie Grace
Leslie Grace
Benjamin Johnson and Renee Elise Goldsberry
Vanessa Williams and Nathan Lee Graham
Vanessa Williams and Nathan Lee Graham
Adan Kantor and Alexandra Silber
Irving Louis Burgie
Annamarie Tendler and John Mulaney