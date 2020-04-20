Wake Up With BWW 4/20: GoFundMe For Nick Cordero Surpasses $300,000, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The GoFundMe for Nick Cordero's recovery and family has surpassed $300,000. His wife, Amanda Kloots, has been providing daily updates on his health, which appears to be improving.

Les Misérables -The Staged Concert will be available for digital download in the UK and Australia to raise much needed funds for performers, musicians and the NHS.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Sunday Update: Nick Cordero Fundraiser Passes $300,000; Amanda Provides Latest on His Health

As Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero continues to battle COVID-19 and a cascade of health issues while in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in California, his wife, fellow Broadway alum Amanda Kloots, provided a Sunday update on the actor's health.. (more...)

2) LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Will Be Available For Digital Download With Proceeds Going to Charity

Les Misérables -The Staged Concert will be available for digital download in the UK and Australia to raise much needed funds for performers, musicians and the NHS. . (more...)

3) VIDEO: Stephen Sondheim Reads Lyrics to Act 1 Finale of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

by Stage Tube

On today's must-watch video list, on the Knopf Publishing's Instagram story today, Stephen Sondheim reads the lyrics to the Act I finale of Sunday in the Park with George. . (more...)

4) VIDEO: Ben Platt Performs 'I Wanna Hold Your Hand'

Ben Platt took to Instagram to perform a cover of 'I Wanna Hold Your Hand.'. (more...)

5) Simon Russell Beale Shares His Fears For the Future of the Theatre

Simon Russell Beale has spoken out about his feelings and fears for the future of the theatre.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Strauss's Elektra, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Gabrielle Ruiz hosts Broadway Song/Story Time and Ali Solomon hosts a Broadway Dance Party, on Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here!

- Celia Keenan-Bolgers hosts a NYTW masterclass via Zoom! Register here!

- Arturo Chacón-Cruz performs a living room recital for the LA Opera. Check it out here!

What we're watching: Jennifer Lopez Sings 'People' from FUNNY GIRL

Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) partnered for a special one-night event, "One World: Together at Home," to air across multiple global networks and platforms on Saturday, April 18.

Amongst numerous appearances and highlights, Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to Barbra Streisand singing 'People' from FUNNY GIRL. Watch the video below! The song was composed by Jule Styne with lyrics by Bob Merrill for the 1964 Broadway musical FUNNY GIRL.

Social Butterfly: Betsy Wolfe Performs 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' as Part of Lincoln Center's #HumanityInConcert

Lincoln Center has launched the #HumanityinConcert initiative. They are asking artists to post their own artistic dedication or tribute using the hashtag #HumanityInConcert.

Betsy Wolfe took part in the movement, performing Somewhere Over the Rainbow. She dedicated the performance to Nick Cordero, who is fighting for his life in the ICU, due to COVID-19.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





