WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD Articles

Wake Up With BWW 4/20: GoFundMe For Nick Cordero Surpasses $300,000, and More!

Article Pixel Apr. 20, 2020  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The GoFundMe for Nick Cordero's recovery and family has surpassed $300,000. His wife, Amanda Kloots, has been providing daily updates on his health, which appears to be improving.

Les Misérables -The Staged Concert will be available for digital download in the UK and Australia to raise much needed funds for performers, musicians and the NHS.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Wake Up With BWW 4/20: GoFundMe For Nick Cordero Surpasses $300,000, and More!
1) Wake Up With BWW 4/20: GoFundMe For Nick Cordero Surpasses $300,000, and More! Sunday Update: Nick Cordero Fundraiser Passes $300,000; Amanda Provides Latest on His Health

As Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero continues to battle COVID-19 and a cascade of health issues while in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in California, his wife, fellow Broadway alum Amanda Kloots, provided a Sunday update on the actor's health.. (more...)

2) Wake Up With BWW 4/20: GoFundMe For Nick Cordero Surpasses $300,000, and More! LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Will Be Available For Digital Download With Proceeds Going to Charity

Les Misérables -The Staged Concert will be available for digital download in the UK and Australia to raise much needed funds for performers, musicians and the NHS. . (more...)

3) Wake Up With BWW 4/20: GoFundMe For Nick Cordero Surpasses $300,000, and More! VIDEO: Stephen Sondheim Reads Lyrics to Act 1 Finale of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
by Stage Tube

On today's must-watch video list, on the Knopf Publishing's Instagram story today, Stephen Sondheim reads the lyrics to the Act I finale of Sunday in the Park with George. . (more...)

4) Wake Up With BWW 4/20: GoFundMe For Nick Cordero Surpasses $300,000, and More! VIDEO: Ben Platt Performs 'I Wanna Hold Your Hand'

Ben Platt took to Instagram to perform a cover of 'I Wanna Hold Your Hand.'. (more...)

5) Wake Up With BWW 4/20: GoFundMe For Nick Cordero Surpasses $300,000, and More! Simon Russell Beale Shares His Fears For the Future of the Theatre

Simon Russell Beale has spoken out about his feelings and fears for the future of the theatre.. (more...)

Wake Up With BWW 4/20: GoFundMe For Nick Cordero Surpasses $300,000, and More!
Next up in our "mug shots" series is Jeremy Jordan
(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop
to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Strauss's Elektra, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Gabrielle Ruiz hosts Broadway Song/Story Time and Ali Solomon hosts a Broadway Dance Party, on Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here!

- Celia Keenan-Bolgers hosts a NYTW masterclass via Zoom! Register here!

- Arturo Chacón-Cruz performs a living room recital for the LA Opera. Check it out here!

What we're watching: Jennifer Lopez Sings 'People' from FUNNY GIRL

Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) partnered for a special one-night event, "One World: Together at Home," to air across multiple global networks and platforms on Saturday, April 18.

Amongst numerous appearances and highlights, Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to Barbra Streisand singing 'People' from FUNNY GIRL. Watch the video below! The song was composed by Jule Styne with lyrics by Bob Merrill for the 1964 Broadway musical FUNNY GIRL.

Social Butterfly: Betsy Wolfe Performs 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' as Part of Lincoln Center's #HumanityInConcert

Lincoln Center has launched the #HumanityinConcert initiative. They are asking artists to post their own artistic dedication or tribute using the hashtag #HumanityInConcert.

Betsy Wolfe took part in the movement, performing Somewhere Over the Rainbow. She dedicated the performance to Nick Cordero, who is fighting for his life in the ICU, due to COVID-19.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



Related Articles

From This Author Stephi Wild



  • Tam Mutu Recalls COVID-19 Experience, Ricky Rojas Serenades, and More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
  • Regional Spotlight: How the Folger Theatre is Working Through The Global Health Crisis
  • Broadway Catch Up: April 17 - Andrew Lloyd Webber, Audra McDonald, Christine Baranski, and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 4/17: 1776 Will Come to Broadway in 2021, and More!
  • Video Roundup: Happy Birthday, Kelli O'Hara! Check Out Some of Our Favorite Performances
  • Broadway Catch Up: April 16 - Kyle Selig, Kelli O'Hara, Tim Minchin, and More!