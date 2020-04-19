VIDEO: Betsy Wolfe Performs 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' as Part of Lincoln Center's #HumanityInConcert

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Lincoln Center has launched the #HumanityinConcert initiative. They are asking artists to post their own artistic dedication or tribute using the hashtag #HumanityInConcert.

Betsy Wolfe took part in the movement, performing Somewhere Over the Rainbow. She dedicated the performance to Nick Cordero, who is fighting for his life in the ICU, due to COVID-19.

Watch the video below!





