Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Betsy Wolfe Performs 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' as Part of Lincoln Center's #HumanityInConcert
Lincoln Center has launched the #HumanityinConcert initiative. They are asking artists to post their own artistic dedication or tribute using the hashtag #HumanityInConcert.
Betsy Wolfe took part in the movement, performing Somewhere Over the Rainbow. She dedicated the performance to Nick Cordero, who is fighting for his life in the ICU, due to COVID-19.
Watch the video below!
#HumanityInConcert Thank you @lincolncenter for asking artists to dedicate songs. This is for a dear friend Nick Cordero who is in a battle for his life. Nominating my friend @stephaniejblock my Falsettos and Mystery of Edwin Drood costar for a dedication next Sunday.
A post shared by Betsy Wolfe (@bwolfepack) on Apr 19, 2020 at 12:10pm PDT
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Update: Nick Cordero's Right Leg to Be Amputated; GoFundMe Announced for His Recovery, Family
Amanda shared an update on Instagram about Nick, who is now on day 18 of being sedated. Nick has had issues in his right leg with clotting, and gettin... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Full DISNEY ON BROADWAY Benefit Concert
The stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary will air tonight, April 17, 2020, a... (read more)
All-Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Releases Concept Album, Starring Morgan James, Shoshana Bean, Cynthia Erivo, and More!
In January of 2017, a powerful group of female performers came together for a sold-out concert of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Supe... (read more)
BROADWAY ON DEMAND Streaming Platform to Launch In May
Broadway On Demand, the all new membership-based streaming service that offers an extensive and wide-ranging library of video on demand content, exclu... (read more)
When Could Broadway Re-Open? 'We're Probably Looking at September or Later'
Shortly after the Broadway League updated the terms of the Broadway shutdown last week (currently extended to June 7), Governor Cuomo made a statement... (read more)
VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Joins Her Grandson For a TikTok Dance Over FaceTime
Dame Judi Dench has taken up a new hobby while in quarantine - TikTok!... (read more)
Amanda shared an update on Instagram about Nick, who is now on day 18 of being sedated. Nick has had issues in his right leg with clotting, and gettin... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Full DISNEY ON BROADWAY Benefit Concert
The stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary will air tonight, April 17, 2020, a... (read more)
All-Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Releases Concept Album, Starring Morgan James, Shoshana Bean, Cynthia Erivo, and More!
In January of 2017, a powerful group of female performers came together for a sold-out concert of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Supe... (read more)
BROADWAY ON DEMAND Streaming Platform to Launch In May
Broadway On Demand, the all new membership-based streaming service that offers an extensive and wide-ranging library of video on demand content, exclu... (read more)
When Could Broadway Re-Open? 'We're Probably Looking at September or Later'
Shortly after the Broadway League updated the terms of the Broadway shutdown last week (currently extended to June 7), Governor Cuomo made a statement... (read more)
VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Joins Her Grandson For a TikTok Dance Over FaceTime
Dame Judi Dench has taken up a new hobby while in quarantine - TikTok!... (read more)