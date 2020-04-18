VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Sings 'People' from FUNNY GIRL

Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) partnered for a special one-night event, "One World: Together at Home," to air across multiple global networks and platforms on Saturday, April 18.

Amongst numerous appearances and highlights, Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to Barbra Streisand singing 'People' from FUNNY GIRL. Watch the video below! The song was composed by Jule Styne with lyrics by Bob Merrill for the 1964 Broadway musical FUNNY GIRL.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga and hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert, the global special featured appearances and musical performances from Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Stevie Wonder.





