VIDEO: Stephen Sondheim Reads Lyrics to Act 1 Finale of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Apr. 19, 2020  

On today's must-watch video list, on the Knopf Publishing's Instagram story today, Stephen Sondheim reads the lyrics to the Act I finale of Sunday in the Park with George. Check out a preview below, and click here to watch full video.

After his acclaimed and best-selling Finishing the Hat (named one of the New York Times 10 Best Books of 2010), Stephen Sondheim returned with the second volume of his collected lyrics, Look, I Made a Hat, giving two remarkable glimpses into the brilliant mind of this living legend, and his life's work.




