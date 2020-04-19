Sunday Update: Nick Cordero Fundraiser Passes $287,000; Amanda Provides Latest on His Health

As Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero continues to battle COVID-19 and a cascade of health issues while in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in California, his wife, fellow Broadway alum Amanda Kloots, provided a Sunday update on the actor's health.

She said "I just heard from the doctor and he's doing good guys. For Nick, he's doing the best he possibly can right now which is a huge hallelujah! Surgery went well, he's recovering well after surgery. The wound looks OK, he didn't lose a lot of blood, his blood pressure is OK, his heart is OK and his internal bleeding has calmed down. Everything seems to have calmed down, which is so great, because this has been such a rollercoaster. Mental status is still super-important and we're still rooting for him to wake up, so let's sing and dance at 3pm (PST, 6pm EST)!"

Also at press time, a GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, which has now raised over $287,000! To donate, click here.

Yesterday, Kloots shared on Instagram that Cordero, who was on day 18 of being sedated, has had issues with blood clots in his right leg due to complications with internal organs and the resulting medication; the impacts of which led to difficulty in getting blood to his toes. To combat this, doctors had placed him on blood-thinners. However, those blood-thinners caused other issues, including internal bleeding in his intestines and drops in his blood pressure. Therefore, the difficult decision was made to take him off of that specific medication and his right leg was amputated.

All of Broadway and beyond continues to share every prayer and bit of good energy imaginable for Cordero to come through this. Kloots has been calling for friends, fans, and anyone willing to join along to participate in daily dance parties at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT while playing her husband's song "Live Your Life" and using the hashtag #wakeupnick on social media to spread the word.

Our friend Nick Cordero is currently in yet another emergency surgery related to his fight against COVID19. Let's support him, his wife, and their lovely son. Any amount will help them during this absolutely harrowing time. #WakeUpNickhttps://t.co/9gHMWkQSBn - Alex Boniello (@AlexBoniello) April 18, 2020

Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).





