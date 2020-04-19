VIDEO: Ben Platt Performs 'I Wanna Hold Your Hand'
Ben Platt took to Instagram to perform a cover of "I Wanna Hold Your Hand."
"I miss physical affection," Platt wrote in the caption.
Watch the video below!
Saturday song #5. I miss physical affection. @glblctzn @paulmccartney ♥️
A post shared by Ben Platt (@bensplatt) on Apr 18, 2020 at 1:33pm PDT
Ben Platt recently released an album, titled "Sing to Me Instead." He received a Grammy Award for his role on the DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING), as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY.
His credits include roles in the Tony Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon and the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others. Platt leads an all-star cast in the new series, The Politician, produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan (Glee) and co-starring Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Zoey Deutch. He will also star in the upcoming films "Run This Town" - premiering at this year's SXSW Film Festival - and "Broken Diamonds."
