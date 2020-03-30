Wake Up With BWW 3/30: BEETLEJUICE Cast on STARS IN THE HOUSE, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Catch up on some of the top videos from over the weekend, including the cast of Beetlejuice on Stars in the House, Andrew Lloyd Webber's favorite 'Any Dream Will Do' covers, and more!

Plus find out what you can stream online today from your home!

1) VIDEO: Watch The Cast of BEETLEJUICE on STARS IN THE HOUSE Concert Series with Seth Rudetsky

Stars in The House continued with the cast of Beetlejuice. (more...)

2) PBS Streams Shows From Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances Series For Free

PBS has unlocked a selection of its shows and concerts in its Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances series, for a limited time.. (more...)

3) Broadway Rewind: A Very WICKED Backstage Special with Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth & More!

by BroadwayWorld TV

'This is a very special edition of Broadway Rewind,' says BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge, 'because it is a look at the musical Wicked, which has gone on to become a worldwide phenomenon. It's with the show's original stars, just six months after the show opened. I was invited by the shows original publicist, the beloved Bob Fennel, who passed away way to young, to sit in the dressings rooms of Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Joel Grey, Michelle Federer and the late great Carole Shelley and chat about their individual journeys with Wicked.'. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Rounds Up His Favorite 'Any Dream Will Do' Covers

Andrew Lloyd Webber called on fans to submit videos of themselves singing Any Dream Will Do, for a chance to win a pair of tickets to his production of Cinderella.. (more...)

5) Video Flashback: Randy Rainbow Reads From Patti LuPone's Autobiography

by BroadwayWorld TV

We're flashing back to an episode of BWW's exclusive TV series - CHEWING THE SCENERY WITH Randy Rainbow! In this episode, Randy reads an excerpt from Patti LuPone's autobiography, recalling her road to opening night in EVITA.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Poulenc's Dialogues des Carmélites, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's new online programming continues today at 7pm with Avi Hoffman: A Life in the Yiddish Theater. Watch on the company's Facebook here!

- Leave a Light On continues with Nathaniel Morrison, Grace Farrell, and Declan Bennett. Check out all of the upcoming events here!

BWW Exclusive: Watch Linda Lavin Sing from LOVE NOTES!

Club44 Records just released Love Notes, the new album from Linda Lavin - the Tony Award and Golden Globe winning and Emmy Award nominated stage and screen legend. Love Notes, an elegant and swinging mix of timeless standards, jazz classics and gems of the pop/rock era, is available from iTunes, Amazon, in stores and all streaming platforms.

What we're geeking out over: 43 Quarantined Artists Unite For VIRTUAL HAMLET

Actor Ty Baumann is working on a video series called Virtual Hamlet. The series features 43 quarantined artists who are telling the story of Hamlet from their own homes.

What we're watching: Lesli Margherita, Alex Newell, Bonnie Milligan, and Many More Broadway Stars Sing 'I Know it's Today' Parody

Amidst the quarantine, Ellyn Marsh and Ben Bogen have released a new hilarious parody video, featuring a slew of Broadway stars.

The duo put together a parody of I Know It's Today from Shrek the Musical, with new lyrics relevant to the current circumstances.

Social Butterfly: Andrew Lippa Imagines What a Musical Version of TIGER KING Might Look Like

Social media seems to be talking solely about Tiger King, a new documentary series on Netflix about zoo owner Joe Exotic. Composer/lyricist Andrew Lippa has imagined what this show would look like as a musical, and has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts.

Lippa has dream-cast Betty Buckley as the female sheriff, and even tweeted sample lyrics to a song he is envisioning for the show, called "Tiger Love."

Read all of his incredibly entertaining tweets here!

