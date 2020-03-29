Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
PBS Streams Shows From Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances Series For Free
PBS has unlocked a selection of its shows and concerts in its Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances series, for a limited time.
According to FilmedOnStage, PBS plans to add more selections throughout the month of April. The productions will remain free until May 27th, 2020.
Selections currently available include Harold Prince: The Director's Life (documentary), The Sound of Music Live! (musical), Sutton Foster in Concert, Cynthia Erivo in Concert, Present Laughter (play), Red (play), and Much Ado About Nothing (play).
View the Great Performances episodes here and the Live From Lincoln Center episodes here!
