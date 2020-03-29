VIDEO: 43 Quarantined Artists Unite For VIRTUAL HAMLET

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Actor Ty Baumann is working on a video series called Virtual Hamlet. The series features 43 quarantined artists who are telling the story of Hamlet from their own homes.

The first episode is now up, and you can check it out below!

Hamlet is, of course, the classic tragedy written by William Shakespeare sometime between 1599 and 1601.

Set in Denmark, the play depicts Prince Hamlet and his revenge against his uncle, Claudius, who has murdered Hamlet's father in order to seize his throne and marry Hamlet's mother.





