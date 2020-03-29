Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: 43 Quarantined Artists Unite For VIRTUAL HAMLET

Article Pixel Mar. 29, 2020  

Actor Ty Baumann is working on a video series called Virtual Hamlet. The series features 43 quarantined artists who are telling the story of Hamlet from their own homes.

The first episode is now up, and you can check it out below!

Hamlet is, of course, the classic tragedy written by William Shakespeare sometime between 1599 and 1601.

Set in Denmark, the play depicts Prince Hamlet and his revenge against his uncle, Claudius, who has murdered Hamlet's father in order to seize his throne and marry Hamlet's mother.

VIDEO: 43 Quarantined Artists Unite For VIRTUAL HAMLET
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Gina Naomi Baez and Christina Bianco Release WICKED Parody, 'What Is This Quarantine?'
  • VIDEO: Watch Russia's Bolshoi Theater's SWAN LAKE; 6 New Productions Will Become Available to Stream
  • VIDEO: Five Companies of COME FROM AWAY Celebrate World Theatre Day With 'Welcome to the Rock'
  • VIDEO: Go Inside JAGGED LITTLE PILL Rehearsal at American Repertory Theater