Andrew Lippa Imagines What a Musical Version of TIGER KING Might Look Like
Social media seems to be talking solely about Tiger King, a new documentary series on Netflix about zoo owner Joe Exotic. Composer/lyricist Andrew Lippa has imagined what this show would look like as a musical, and has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts.
Lippa has dream-cast Betty Buckley as the female sheriff, and even tweeted sample lyrics to a song he is envisioning for the show, called "Tiger Love."
Read all of his incredibly entertaining tweets below:
I'm making the musical of "Tiger King". Don't try to stop me. Don't tell me you have the rights. You don't. I will crush it. Bigger than "Cats". Promise.- Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) March 29, 2020
For Tiger King musical, songs to include may be "I'll Kill That Bitch"; "Tiger Love"; "No Cage Big Enough (To Hold This Prince Albert)"; "Big Cat, Small Cat, Anywhere At All Cat"; and that international sensation "Spats, Stripes, and Clorox Wipes" (very of the moment)- Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) March 29, 2020
I also think @theferocity and his friend must audition for "Tiger King: The Musical". Read my other threads, thesps. https://t.co/PnoG2Htt9g- Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) March 29, 2020
Sample lyric to "Tiger Love": There's a cat out there in the distance/And it's calling me with its mewl/And I hear it say in the distance/You fool/You fool/There's a woman there in the distance/And she's working hard against you/So now you know what you must go and do/Tiger Love!- Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) March 29, 2020
2/2: Tiger Love! Go make her feel your bite/Tiger Love!/Go and love on her tonight/Though she doesn't know it quite yet/There's a love that she's gonna get/Tiger Love/Tiger Love/Tiger Love NOTE: I'm thinking of changing the cross bow to having her eaten alive. Shuberts will like.- Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) March 29, 2020
Just in case nobody noticed: I NEVER Tweet this way. This quarantine has unlocked THE BEAST. Come and get me!!!!- Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) March 29, 2020
Now that @BettyBuckley has liked this enterprise, I'm thinking the sheriff is a lady sheriff in Tiger King: The Musical. Buckley will KICK SOME TIGER ZOOKEEPER ASS!- Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) March 29, 2020
Looking for sponsors for Tiger King: The Musical. @Esso_GB Put a tiger in my tank. @PurinaCatChow A tiger's gotta eat. @TigerBalmShop I ache after a hard day of writing.- Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) March 29, 2020
Hey @AmericanTheatre and everyone at @ljplayhouse looking to commission writers. Tiger King: The Musical is how we make America(n Musical Theater) Great Again! I'm sitting here wishin' I had some commission to get me through...- Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) March 29, 2020
So, my Tiger King: The Musical thread may actually go viral. I need your help to send a message to the powers that be @netflix The time for fat cats on Broadway must yield to big cats on Broadway. Twitter, do your thing for the musical Tiger King!- Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) March 29, 2020
I am pondering Joe Exotic's polygamy in relation to his gubenatorial run. Governor of the people, for the people. I think he was on to something(s). And Travis is a truly tragic character (no spoilers). I must begin. There is little tiger time to waste.- Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) March 29, 2020
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The National Theatre has announced its new initiative, NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes. ... (read more)
Broadway Veteran Mark Blum Passes Away from Coronavirus Complications
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Mark Blum, who most recently appeared on Broadway in The Assembled Parties (2013), has... (read more)
GMA to Air Special HAMILTON Fan Performance Tomorrow Morning!
Good Morning America will air a special fan-generated performance of the song 'Non-Stop' tomorrow morning.... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Breaks Up an Argument Between Two Quarantined Journalists
The Jerusalem Post has reported that Lin-Manuel Miranda broke up an argument between quarantined Israeli journalists. What were they fighting about? W... (read more)
VIDEO: Donny Osmond Puts on His JOSEPH Coat and Performs 'Any Dream Will Do'
Donny Osmond put on his old Joseph costume and performed 'Any Dream Will Do' on Instagram!... (read more)
VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Star Jordan Fisher Is 'Waving Through A Window' at Home
Broadway's latest Evan Hansen, Jordan Fisher, took to TikTok today to join their #HappyAtHome series with a Dear Evan Hansen anthem!... (read more)