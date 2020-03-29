Andrew Lippa Imagines What a Musical Version of TIGER KING Might Look Like

Social media seems to be talking solely about Tiger King, a new documentary series on Netflix about zoo owner Joe Exotic. Composer/lyricist Andrew Lippa has imagined what this show would look like as a musical, and has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts.

Lippa has dream-cast Betty Buckley as the female sheriff, and even tweeted sample lyrics to a song he is envisioning for the show, called "Tiger Love."

Read all of his incredibly entertaining tweets below:

I'm making the musical of "Tiger King". Don't try to stop me. Don't tell me you have the rights. You don't. I will crush it. Bigger than "Cats". Promise. - Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) March 29, 2020

For Tiger King musical, songs to include may be "I'll Kill That Bitch"; "Tiger Love"; "No Cage Big Enough (To Hold This Prince Albert)"; "Big Cat, Small Cat, Anywhere At All Cat"; and that international sensation "Spats, Stripes, and Clorox Wipes" (very of the moment) - Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) March 29, 2020

I also think @theferocity and his friend must audition for "Tiger King: The Musical". Read my other threads, thesps. https://t.co/PnoG2Htt9g - Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) March 29, 2020

Sample lyric to "Tiger Love": There's a cat out there in the distance/And it's calling me with its mewl/And I hear it say in the distance/You fool/You fool/There's a woman there in the distance/And she's working hard against you/So now you know what you must go and do/Tiger Love! - Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) March 29, 2020

2/2: Tiger Love! Go make her feel your bite/Tiger Love!/Go and love on her tonight/Though she doesn't know it quite yet/There's a love that she's gonna get/Tiger Love/Tiger Love/Tiger Love NOTE: I'm thinking of changing the cross bow to having her eaten alive. Shuberts will like. - Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) March 29, 2020

Just in case nobody noticed: I NEVER Tweet this way. This quarantine has unlocked THE BEAST. Come and get me!!!! - Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) March 29, 2020

Now that @BettyBuckley has liked this enterprise, I'm thinking the sheriff is a lady sheriff in Tiger King: The Musical. Buckley will KICK SOME TIGER ZOOKEEPER ASS! - Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) March 29, 2020

Looking for sponsors for Tiger King: The Musical. @Esso_GB Put a tiger in my tank. @PurinaCatChow A tiger's gotta eat. @TigerBalmShop I ache after a hard day of writing. - Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) March 29, 2020

Hey @AmericanTheatre and everyone at @ljplayhouse looking to commission writers. Tiger King: The Musical is how we make America(n Musical Theater) Great Again! I'm sitting here wishin' I had some commission to get me through... - Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) March 29, 2020

So, my Tiger King: The Musical thread may actually go viral. I need your help to send a message to the powers that be @netflix The time for fat cats on Broadway must yield to big cats on Broadway. Twitter, do your thing for the musical Tiger King! - Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) March 29, 2020

I am pondering Joe Exotic's polygamy in relation to his gubenatorial run. Governor of the people, for the people. I think he was on to something(s). And Travis is a truly tragic character (no spoilers). I must begin. There is little tiger time to waste. - Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) March 29, 2020





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You