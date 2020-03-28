VIDEO: Lesli Margherita, Alex Newell, Bonnie Milligan, and Many More Broadway Stars Sing 'I Know it's Today' Parody

Amidst the quarantine, Ellyn Marsh and Ben Bogen have released a new hilarious parody video, featuring a slew of Broadway stars.

The duo put together a parody of I Know It's Today from Shrek the Musical, with new lyrics relevant to the current circumstances.

The song was written and conceived by Bogen, with Marsh providing additional lyrics, as well as editing/producing.

The video features tons of stars, including Lesli Margherita, Alex Newell, Bonnie Milligan, Andy Karl and Orfeh, Tommy Bracco, Izzy McCalla, Adam Kaplan, Brandon Uranowitz, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and many more!

Check it out below!

Your browser does not support the video tag.





