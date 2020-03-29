Broadway Rewind: A Very WICKED Backstage Special with Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth & More!

As Broadway braces for a month of darkness, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until April 13. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

"This is a very special edition of Broadway Rewind," says BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge, 'because it is a look at the musical Wicked, which has gone on to become a worldwide phenomenon. It's with the show's original stars, just six months after the show opened. I was invited by the shows original publicist, the beloved Bob Fennel, who passed away way to young, to sit in the dressings rooms of Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Joel Grey, Michelle Federer and the late great Carole Shelley and chat about their individual journeys with Wicked."

"Chenoweth told me why she wanted to take on the role of Glinda, 'Why, I really wanted to do the show, was for the acting, because Glinda, I feel, has one of the bigger transformations that we have seen from a musical theatre leading lady in a long time, because, by the end, it's really what she has been through, that's made her good and that's why I wanted to do the part and because it's a story about two women and their friendship.' It was such a treat to be invited to chat with Idina, as she was getting painted green for the show. 'To apply the green makeup, and do the entire thing, it's like a half hour, I've got it down now.'

Watch the whole episode below!





