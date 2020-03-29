BWW Exclusive: Watch Linda Lavin Sing from LOVE NOTES!

Club44 Records just released Love Notes, the new album from Linda Lavin - the Tony Award and Golden Globe winning and Emmy Award nominated stage and screen legend. Love Notes, an elegant and swinging mix of timeless standards, jazz classics and gems of the pop/rock era, is available from iTunes, Amazon, in stores and all streaming platforms.

Love Notes highlights Lavin's burnished vocals, which bring out new and unexpected shades from classic standards by Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Richard Rodgers, Vernon Duke, with surprises thrown in by seminal pop outfits Steely Dan and The Eagles. The album features Billy Stritch on piano and guest vocals, Aaron Weinstein on violin and mandolin, Tom Hubbard on bass, Jeff Barone on guitar, and Daniel Glass on drums.

Linda Lavin won a Tony Award, as well as a Drama Desk, Outer Critics and Helen Hayes Award for her performance in Broadway Bound in 1987. She is a six-time Tony Award-nominee for her roles in The Last of the Red Hot Lovers, The Diary of Anne Frank, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Collected Stories, and The Lyons. In 2017, Linda was seen in Candide, directed by Hal Prince, and received stellar reviews. Inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame in 2011, other theatre credits include The New Century (Drama Desk Award), Other Desert Cities (LCT), and Too Much Sun (Vineyard Theatre).

Watch below as she is joined by Billy Stritch to perform some songs from the album in her living room!





