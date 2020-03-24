Wake Up With BWW 3/24: HERCULES Will Return to the Stage, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Aaron Tveit has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been in quarantine since the Broadway shutdown on March 12.

In happier news, Hercules is returning to the stage! Alan Menken revealed that the production that premiere as part of Public Works last year will return.

David Byrne's American Utopia will be adapted into a book! Byrne will work with author and illustrator Maira Kalman, who also collaborated with him on the stage production.

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Wagner's Das Rheingold, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's new online programming continues today at 7pm with The Sorceress' Dylan Seders Hoffman presenting Lider un Mayses far Zise Khaloymes - Stories and Songs for Sweet Dreams: An Event for the Whole Family". Watch on the company's Facebook here!

-Today's Leave a Light On concerts include Emma Kingston, Evie Rose Lane, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, and Natalie May Paris. Purchase tickets here!

-Andrew Barth Feldman continues his Broadway Jackbox series! Check it out on Twitch.

BWW Exclusive: Allison Frasca Stops By COMPANY on The Broadway Break(down)!

Broadway is on a break. But you don't have to wait until it reopens to get your fix!

Fortunately, actor/writer Allison Frasca (All Star the Musical, Wicked/Frozen) is here to break down the plots of every show on Broadway - at least as best as she remembers them. Filmed/produced/edited by Philip Romano, The Broadway Break(down) is here so you can stay up to date on every show on the Great White Way, no matter how quarantined you may be.

Today, she's continuing the series at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre to break down Company!

What we're geeking out over: David Byrne's AMERICAN UTOPIA Will Be Adapted Into a Book

David Byrne's American Utopia, which is scheduled to return to Broadway in the fall, will be adapted into a book, according to the Associated Press. Byrne will work with author and illustrator Maira Kalman, who also collaborated with him on the stage production.

What we're watching: Darren Criss Performs Acoustic "Being Alive" For THE ROSIE O'DONNELL SHOW Benefit Concert

Last night, The Rosie O'Donnell Show returned for a one-night only event to raise money for The Actors Fund with all of Broadway's best tuning in for chats and performances from home!

Among them was Emmy and Golden Globe-winner, Darren Criss, who performed an acoustic rendition of the song, "Being Alive" from Company.

Social Butterfly: Patti LuPone Continues Her Viral Basement Tour!

So little time, but so much to show you! pic.twitter.com/W2nz6emFFz - Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) March 24, 2020

Following her appearance on the live streamed Rosie O'Donnell Show, Tony Award-winner Patti LuPone has returned to Twitter to give fans a tour of her basement!

The iconic Broadway star showed off her jukebox, piano, pinball machine, and many more goodies.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Bob Mackie, who turns 80 today!

Costume and fashion designer Bob Mackie is a nine-time Emmy Award winner and has three Oscar nominations. His Broadway credits include Moon Over Buffalo and Putting It Together starring Carol Burnett, Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public, Minnelli on Minnelli, Lorelei with Carol Channing and On the Town with Bernadette Peters and Phyllis Newman. Broadway on television: "Once Upon a Mattress" starring Carol Burnett, "Gypsy" starring Bette Midler, "Carousel," "Brigadoon," "Of Thee I Sing" and "Kismet." His inventive and memorable designs have helped raise entertainers like Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Elton John, Ann-Margret, Bernadette Peters, Mitzi Gaynor, Carol Burnett, Bette Midler, Pink and Cher to iconic status both onscreen and off.

