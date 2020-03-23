Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 1
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Reilly Lincavicks from Shenandoah Conservatory
What A Girl Gotta Do (The Jonas Brothers)
Sarah Tye from Marymount Manhattan College
Vocal Reel
Lauryn Hobbs from University of Michigan
I Cain't Say No
Treston Henderson from Austin Peay State University
Something's Coming - West Side Story
Christa Steiner from Manhattan School of Music
Life Of The Party
Marcus Wells from Molloy College/CAP21
What You'd Call a Dream
Morgan Gillespie from East Carolina University
Now You Know- Merrily We Roll Along
Samantha Resnick from Long Island University Post
Should I Be Sweet?
Matt Copley from CCM (College-Conservatory of Music)
"Raise a Little Hell" from Bonnie & Clyde and "Old Red Hills of Home" from Parade.
Ashlyn Combs from Winthrop University
Love Will Come and Find Me Again - Bandstand
