The Broadway Breakdown
Click Here for More Articles on The Broadway Breakdown

BWW Exclusive: Allison Frasca Stops By COMPANY on The Broadway Break(down)!

Article Pixel Mar. 23, 2020  

Broadway is on a break. But you don't have to wait until it reopens to get your fix!

Fortunately, actor/writer Allison Frasca (All Star the Musical, Wicked/Frozen) is here to break down the plots of every show on Broadway - at least as best as she remembers them. Filmed/produced/edited by Philip Romano, The Broadway Break(down) is here so you can stay up to date on every show on the Great White Way, no matter how quarantined you may be.

Today, she's continuing the series at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre to break down Company!

BWW Exclusive: Allison Frasca Stops By COMPANY on The Broadway Break(down)!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV

  • Broadway Rewind: Watch Will Chase, Terrence Mann, Julia Murney & More Rehearse for LENNON in 2005!
  • Living Room Concerts: COME FROM AWAY's Sankoff & Hein Sing 'Stop The World'
  • Breaking: Martin McDonagh's HANGMEN Cancels Broadway Run
  • Broadway Rewind: Watch a Vintage Interview with Bernadette Peters from 1997!