VIDEO: Darren Criss Performs Acoustic

Last night, The Rosie O'Donnell Show returned for a one-night only event to raise money for The Actors Fund with all of Broadway's best tuning in for chats and performances from home!

Among them was Emmy and Golden Globe-winner, Darren Criss, who performed an acoustic rendition of the song, "Being Alive" from Company, Check out his performance below!

The show raised over $600,000 in support of The Actors Fund in order to help in this time of crisis. Additional donations can still be made by visiting give.actorsfund.org/Rosie

The evening featured performances and appearances by Shoshana Bean, Kristin Chenoweth, Gloria Estefan, Jordan Fisher, Neil Patrick Harris, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald & Will Swenson, Katharine McPhee & David Foster, Alan Menken, Kelli O'Hara, Lauren Patten, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Idina Menzel, Gavin Creel, Titus Burgess, Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, and more!

