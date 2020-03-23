David Byrne's AMERICAN UTOPIA Will Be Adapted Into a Book
David Byrne's American Utopia, which is scheduled to return to Broadway in the fall, will be adapted in to a book, according to the Associated Press. Byrne will work with author and illustrator Maira Kalman, who also collaborated with him on the stage production.
Bloomsbury will release the title on September 8, 2020.
American Utopia opened on Broadway to rave reviews on October 20, 2019 and recouped its initial $4M investment in mid-December 2019, just ten weeks after opening.
Academy Award®-winning director Spike Lee is directing a filmed version of the acclaimed Broadway show, David Byrne's American Utopia. Participant, the leading media company dedicated to impact media and engagement toward positive social change, will be the lead financier and executive producer for the project, which River Road Entertainment and Warner Music Group will also co-finance. David Byrne's American Utopia will be an integral part of Participant's 2020 social impact work, building off existing work around the Broadway show and including efforts dedicated to civic engagement and democracy, both major themes of the show.
