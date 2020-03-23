Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Update on IN THE HEIGHTS Film

Click Here for More Articles on IN THE HEIGHTS Movie

Lin-Manuel Miranda was one of the stars that appeared on the one-night-only return of The Rosie O'Donnell Show, and during his appearance he shared updates on the In the Heights film.

Miranda talked to host Rosie O'Donnell about the film, saying "We were literally recording the score when all of this started happening. There's a lot that remains to be done on that movie. We were finishing the score and the mixing and just getting the music exactly right."

Miranda continued, "I'm really hopeful that that's something we all get to watch in the theaters together - when it's time, and no sooner, to go out."

In the Heights is scheduled to be released on June 26.

The Rosie O'Donnell Show, a live Youtube show, raised over $500,000 in three-and-a-half hours. All the proceeds went to The Actors Fund, an organization supporting actors, costume designers, ushers, and others impacted by Broadway's shutdown due to COVID-19.

The In the Heights film was written by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) directed the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders produced.

The film stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Marc Anthony as Sonny's Father, Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Piraguero.

The Tony Award-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS features music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The show opened on Broadway production in March 2008 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations. It won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album and was also nominated for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.





Related Articles