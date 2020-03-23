Aaron Tveit Has Tested Positive for COVID-19

Click Here for More Articles on COVID19: Broadway Impact

Aaron Tveit has revealed in an Instagram post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared that he has been in quarantine since the Broadway shut down on Thursday, March 12th.

See the post below:

Aaron Tveit's Broadway credits include: Moulin Rouge! Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Wicked, Hair­spray. West End: Assassins. National Tour and Hollywood Bowl: Rent. TV: Grease Live! (Fox), BrainDead (CBS), Graceland (USA), Gossip Girl (CW). Film: Les Mi­serables, Out of Blue, Created Equal, Undrafted, Stereotypically You, Big Sky, Howl, Ghost Town. Concerts: NYC: Irving Plaza, Lincoln Center American Songbook, tours, The Paramount NY, House of Blues, Boston, San Diego, The Belasco: LA, The Barns at Wolf Trap, DC, Parker Playhouse, Florida, The Vets, PA. Recordings: The Radio in My Head: Live at 54 Below. Original cast recordings: Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Les Miserables, Moulin Rouge!

