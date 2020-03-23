Aaron Tveit Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
Aaron Tveit has revealed in an Instagram post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared that he has been in quarantine since the Broadway shut down on Thursday, March 12th.
See the post below:
Hey everyone. I just wanted to update you all that I've found out that I've tested positive for Covid-19. I've been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down on Thursday, March 12th, and I'm feeling much better. I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild - cold like with no fever - as so many are experiencing much more serious symptoms, because this is a very dangerous virus. One thing I have been experiencing is the loss of taste and smell, which I think is a big sign for people who are otherwise asymptotic. I was tested last Monday, and just found out the results, however, I have been taking this situation extremely seriously, even before I was tested. I want everyone to realize that this can affect anyone. And even if you aren't feeling sick or showing drastic symptoms - please take heed, stay safe, stay healthy and I hope to see everyone at the theater again soon. And I wanted to post this with a picture of Miles because, they're loving all this extra time at home with their Humans!
A post shared by A A R O N T V E I T (@aarontveit) on Mar 23, 2020 at 7:46am PDT
Aaron Tveit's Broadway credits include: Moulin Rouge! Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Wicked, Hairspray. West End: Assassins. National Tour and Hollywood Bowl: Rent. TV: Grease Live! (Fox), BrainDead (CBS), Graceland (USA), Gossip Girl (CW). Film: Les Miserables, Out of Blue, Created Equal, Undrafted, Stereotypically You, Big Sky, Howl, Ghost Town. Concerts: NYC: Irving Plaza, Lincoln Center American Songbook, tours, The Paramount NY, House of Blues, Boston, San Diego, The Belasco: LA, The Barns at Wolf Trap, DC, Parker Playhouse, Florida, The Vets, PA. Recordings: The Radio in My Head: Live at 54 Below. Original cast recordings: Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Les Miserables, Moulin Rouge!
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As part of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda's ongoing Twitter 'playoff,' Webber has posted a new video of himself singing 'You'll Be Back' f... (read more)
Watch Kristen Bell Dance to DEAR EVAN HANSEN Outside of Dax Shepard's Window As He Self-Isolates
Kristen Bell posted a video on Instagram today of herself and her kids dancing to 'Waving Through a Window' from Dear Evan Hansen for husband Dax Shep... (read more)
Video: Hugh Jackman Covers DEAR EVAN HANSEN From Quarantine
Joining the many stars entertaining fans from quarantine, the great Hugh Jackman took a seat at the piano to cover Dear Evan Hansen's 'You Will Be Fou... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again' for Fans on Social Media
Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter today to bring music to us all in a time of social distancing and self isolation. Yesterday he asked his Twitter f... (read more)
Met Opera Adds New Titles and Extended Viewing Hours For Streaming Productions
A day after canceling upcoming performances due to concerns around the coronavirus, the Metropolitan Opera announced that it would stream encore prese... (read more)
VIDEO: Rolling Meadows High School Choir Goes Virtual For WEST SIDE STORY IN CONCERT
Rolling Meadows High School Choirs in Rolling Meadows, IL, was set to perform West Side Story in Concert last night, which unfortunately got cancelled... (read more)