Broadway March Madness Championship Round: Which Musical School Would You Want To Attend?
It's time for a Broadway-themed March Madness! We're asking our readers which musical school they'd want to attend! Vote below in today's championship poll!
The championship ends 3/25/2020 at 12 p.m. EST! Who will win?
Vote HERE!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Sings 'You'll Be Back' From HAMILTON
As part of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda's ongoing Twitter 'playoff,' Webber has posted a new video of himself singing 'You'll Be Back' f... (read more)
Watch Kristen Bell Dance to DEAR EVAN HANSEN Outside of Dax Shepard's Window As He Self-Isolates
Kristen Bell posted a video on Instagram today of herself and her kids dancing to 'Waving Through a Window' from Dear Evan Hansen for husband Dax Shep... (read more)
Video: Hugh Jackman Covers DEAR EVAN HANSEN From Quarantine
Joining the many stars entertaining fans from quarantine, the great Hugh Jackman took a seat at the piano to cover Dear Evan Hansen's 'You Will Be Fou... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again' for Fans on Social Media
Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter today to bring music to us all in a time of social distancing and self isolation. Yesterday he asked his Twitter f... (read more)
Met Opera Adds New Titles and Extended Viewing Hours For Streaming Productions
A day after canceling upcoming performances due to concerns around the coronavirus, the Metropolitan Opera announced that it would stream encore prese... (read more)
VIDEO: Rolling Meadows High School Choir Goes Virtual For WEST SIDE STORY IN CONCERT
Rolling Meadows High School Choirs in Rolling Meadows, IL, was set to perform West Side Story in Concert last night, which unfortunately got cancelled... (read more)
As part of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda's ongoing Twitter 'playoff,' Webber has posted a new video of himself singing 'You'll Be Back' f... (read more)
Watch Kristen Bell Dance to DEAR EVAN HANSEN Outside of Dax Shepard's Window As He Self-Isolates
Kristen Bell posted a video on Instagram today of herself and her kids dancing to 'Waving Through a Window' from Dear Evan Hansen for husband Dax Shep... (read more)
Video: Hugh Jackman Covers DEAR EVAN HANSEN From Quarantine
Joining the many stars entertaining fans from quarantine, the great Hugh Jackman took a seat at the piano to cover Dear Evan Hansen's 'You Will Be Fou... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again' for Fans on Social Media
Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter today to bring music to us all in a time of social distancing and self isolation. Yesterday he asked his Twitter f... (read more)
Met Opera Adds New Titles and Extended Viewing Hours For Streaming Productions
A day after canceling upcoming performances due to concerns around the coronavirus, the Metropolitan Opera announced that it would stream encore prese... (read more)
VIDEO: Rolling Meadows High School Choir Goes Virtual For WEST SIDE STORY IN CONCERT
Rolling Meadows High School Choirs in Rolling Meadows, IL, was set to perform West Side Story in Concert last night, which unfortunately got cancelled... (read more)