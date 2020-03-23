VIDEO: Alan Menken Reveals That HERCULES is Returning to the Stage
Alan Menken has revealed that Hercules will return to the stage!
During his appearance on The Rosie O'Donnell Show's live broadcast last night, the composer revealed that the production that premiered as part of the Public Theater's Public Works series last year will return.
O'Donnell asked Menken what he has been working on. Among other things, Menken said, "Hercules is coming to the stage. We did that in Central Park last summer."
Watch below. Menken's segment begins at 1:02:14.
Menken has composed cherished songs for Disney classics such as The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast; created music for Broadway titles including Little Shop of Horrors, Newsies, Sister Act, and A Bronx Tale; and written works for movies including Captain America: The First Avenger and the film version of Little Shop of Horrors.
Menken has won more Academy Awards than any other living individual with eight Oscars (four for Best Score and four for Best Song). He has also won 11 Grammy Awards (including Song of the Year for "A Whole New World"), seven Golden Globes, London's Evening Standard Award, the Olivier Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award, and the Drama Desk Award. Other notable achievements include induction as a Member (2008) in the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, writing a number one hit Billboard single ("A Whole New World"), and releasing a number one album (Pocahontas). In 2001, Menken received the distinction of being named a Disney Legend, recognizing his contributions to The Walt Disney Company. He was awarded two doctorates in fine arts from New York University and the North Carolina School of the Arts. In 2010, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
