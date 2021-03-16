Wake Up With BWW 3/16: OSCARS Nominations Include Leslie Odom Jr., Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Leslie Odom Jr., Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, and more have been nominated for 2021 Oscars. Check out the full list below!

The winner of the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album is Jagged Little Pill! We've rounded up the reactions to the win from the cast, producers, and family of the Jagged Little Pill team.

1) Leslie Odom Jr., Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis & More Nominated for 2021 Oscars - See the Full List!

by TV News Desk

Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman were nominated for their Leading Actor roles in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,' the Netflix film adaptation of the 1982 play by August Wilson. The film was also nominated for Best Costumes, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, . (more...)

2) VIDEO: Watch 'The Wizard and I' & 'Popular' From WICKED in South Korea

Wicked has flown back into Seoul and is the first production of the show worldwide to reopen since the pandemic began! Check out videos of 'The Wizard and I' and 'Popular,' as well as a montage from the production. . (more...)

3) VIDEO: Brittany Howard Performs 'You'll Never Walk Alone' From CAROUSEL During the GRAMMYS

by Stage Tube

Brittany Howard performed Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic tune 'You'll Never Walk Alone' during last night's Grammy Awards ceremony.. (more...)

4) Producer Kevin McCollum Discusses the Challenges of Reopening Broadway, and More

As Broadway remains shut down due to the ongoing pandemic, producer Kevin McCollum talks about his hopes for the future of the industry.. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams Continues with A LOVE LETTER TO LIZA

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel discuss A Love Letter to Liza Minnelli, the 75th birthday all-star virtual tribute concert, which was presented by Daniel Nardicio, Sam Benedict, Club Cumming, and Scott Gorenstein. The show featured appearances by showbiz greats such as Kristin Chenoweth, Joel Grey, Lily Tomlin, Joan Collins, Ben Vereen, Nathan Lane, Kathy Griffin, Billy Stritch, Coco Peru, Parker Posey, and Sandra Bernhard.

What we're watching: Broadway Women's Alliance Talks With iHeartRadio Broadway About Why The Organization Was Created

The co-founders of the Broadway Women's Alliance recently sat down with iHeartRadio Broadway's SJ Arnegger to talk about why they created their organization.

The Broadway Women's Alliance is open to all female-identifying members in the Broadway and Broadway adjacent community who wants to participate in peer-to-peer mentorship, community building and various events that take place throughout the year.

The Co-Founders of the Broadway Women's Alliance include: Katie Dalton (Executive Vice President, Audience Rewards), Tracy Geltman (Chief Operating Office, Stacy Mindich Productions), Diana Salameh (Director of Marketing and Communications, Serino Coyne), Kristen Rathbun (Vice President of Communications, SpotCo), Jennifer Isaacson (Executive Producer, WalkRunFly Productions), Molly Barnett (Owner and Publicist, Grapevine PR), and Beth Watson (Vice President Account Director, Spotco).

Social Roundup: The JAGGED LITTLE PILL Family Celebrates Their Grammy Win

The winner of the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album is Jagged Little Pill! The other nominees were Amelie, American Utopia, Little Shop of Horrors, The Prince of Egypt, and Soft Power.

Featured in this win were the principal soloists Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, producers Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, Glen Ballard, and composer Alanis Morissette.

We've rounded up the reactions to the win from the cast, producers, and family of the Jagged Little Pill team. Congratulations!

