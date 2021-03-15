Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broken Records
Click Here for More Articles on Broken Records

BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams Continues with A LOVE LETTER TO LIZA

The show featured appearances by showbiz greats such as Kristin Chenoweth, Joel Grey, Lily Tomlin, Joan Collins, Ben Vereen, and more!

Mar. 15, 2021  

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel discuss A Love Letter to Liza Minnelli, the 75th birthday all-star virtual tribute concert, which was presented by Daniel Nardicio, Sam Benedict, Club Cumming, and Scott Gorenstein. The show featured appearances by showbiz greats such as Kristin Chenoweth, Joel Grey, Lily Tomlin, Joan Collins, Ben Vereen, Nathan Lane, Kathy Griffin, Billy Stritch, Coco Peru, Parker Posey, and Sandra Bernhard.

Subsequent episodes will appear weekly on BroadwayWorld as well as on all your favorite podcast sites from iTunes to Spotify.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Always Off Book Unisex T-Shirt
May Break Into Song T-Shirt
Next On Stage T-Shirt

Related Articles
VIDEO: Watch NEXT YEAR, SOME YEAR- Live at 12pm! Photo

VIDEO: Watch NEXT YEAR, SOME YEAR- Live at 12pm!

VIDEO: Watch NEXT YEAR, SOME YEAR- Live at 12pm! Photo

VIDEO: Watch NEXT YEAR, SOME YEAR- Live at 12pm!

VIDEO: Watch NEXT YEAR, SOME YEAR- Live at 12pm! Photo

VIDEO: Watch NEXT YEAR, SOME YEAR- Live at 12pm!

VIDEO: Watch NEXT YEAR, SOME YEAR- Live at 12pm! Photo

VIDEO: Watch NEXT YEAR, SOME YEAR- Live at 12pm!


From This Author Ben Rimalower