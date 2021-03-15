BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams Continues with A LOVE LETTER TO LIZA

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel discuss A Love Letter to Liza Minnelli, the 75th birthday all-star virtual tribute concert, which was presented by Daniel Nardicio, Sam Benedict, Club Cumming, and Scott Gorenstein. The show featured appearances by showbiz greats such as Kristin Chenoweth, Joel Grey, Lily Tomlin, Joan Collins, Ben Vereen, Nathan Lane, Kathy Griffin, Billy Stritch, Coco Peru, Parker Posey, and Sandra Bernhard. Subsequent episodes will appear weekly on BroadwayWorld as well as on all your favorite podcast sites from iTunes to Spotify.