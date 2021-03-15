Social Roundup: The JAGGED LITTLE PILL Family Celebrates Their Grammy Win

Click Here for More Articles on JAGGED LITTLE PILL

The winner of the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album is Jagged Little Pill! The other nominees were Amelie, American Utopia, Little Shop of Horrors, The Prince of Egypt, and Soft Power.

Featured in this win were the principal soloists Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, producers Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, Glen Ballard, and composer Alanis Morissette.

We've rounded up the reactions to the win from the cast, producers, and family of the Jagged Little Pill team. Congratulations!

Celia Rose Gooding

Elizabeth Stanley

Kathryn Gallagher

Derek Klena

Antonio Cipriano

A whole graham cracker!! pic.twitter.com/pZJwXtjd8o - ANTONIO CIPRIANO (@AntonioCip_) March 14, 2021

Sean Allan Krill

Jane Bruce

Laurel Harris

Arvind Ethan David

Tom Kitt

Glen Ballard

Bryan Perri

LaChanze

Congratulations to my babygirl and the company of @jaggedmusical on their Grammy win!! @RecordingAcad Someone is having a great week. ☺️ #grammys2021 https://t.co/mdoEOIwvGO - LaChanze (@laChanze) March 14, 2021

Rachel Zegler

grammy award winner celia rose gooding - rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) March 14, 2021

Eva Price