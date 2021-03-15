Social Roundup: The JAGGED LITTLE PILL Family Celebrates Their Grammy Win
Jagged Little Pill won this year's Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.
The winner of the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album is Jagged Little Pill! The other nominees were Amelie, American Utopia, Little Shop of Horrors, The Prince of Egypt, and Soft Power.
Featured in this win were the principal soloists Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, producers Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, Glen Ballard, and composer Alanis Morissette.
We've rounded up the reactions to the win from the cast, producers, and family of the Jagged Little Pill team. Congratulations!
Celia Rose Gooding
Elizabeth Stanley
Kathryn Gallagher
:)!!! https://t.co/bYjYVjHc93- kathryn gallagher (@kathryng) March 14, 2021
Derek Klena
We did it!!!! ?? https://t.co/PzMru6bR2H- Derek Klena (@DerekKlena) March 14, 2021
Antonio Cipriano
A whole graham cracker!! pic.twitter.com/pZJwXtjd8o- ANTONIO CIPRIANO (@AntonioCip_) March 14, 2021
Sean Allan Krill
Jane Bruce
Well that's neat! ??❤️ https://t.co/GsjFm0VpU7- Jane Bruce (@janeybrucey) March 14, 2021
Laurel Harris
Arvind Ethan David
i THINK we just won a #GRAMMY #JaggedLittlePill pic.twitter.com/LUoav3Bxb7- Arvind Ethan David (@ArvD) March 14, 2021
Tom Kitt
Glen Ballard
Bryan Perri
LaChanze
Congratulations to my babygirl and the company of @jaggedmusical on their Grammy win!! @RecordingAcad Someone is having a great week. ☺️ #grammys2021 https://t.co/mdoEOIwvGO- LaChanze (@laChanze) March 14, 2021
Rachel Zegler
grammy award winner celia rose gooding- rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) March 14, 2021