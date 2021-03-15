Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Click Here for More Articles on JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Social Roundup: The JAGGED LITTLE PILL Family Celebrates Their Grammy Win

Jagged Little Pill won this year's Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Mar. 15, 2021  

The winner of the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album is Jagged Little Pill! The other nominees were Amelie, American Utopia, Little Shop of Horrors, The Prince of Egypt, and Soft Power.

Featured in this win were the principal soloists Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, producers Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, Glen Ballard, and composer Alanis Morissette.

We've rounded up the reactions to the win from the cast, producers, and family of the Jagged Little Pill team. Congratulations!

Celia Rose Gooding

Elizabeth Stanley

Kathryn Gallagher

Derek Klena

Antonio Cipriano

Sean Allan Krill

Jane Bruce

Laurel Harris

Arvind Ethan David

Tom Kitt

Glen Ballard

Bryan Perri

LaChanze

Rachel Zegler

Eva Price


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Dancer Definition Poster
I Can't I'm In Tech T-Shirt
Scenery Bags - SpongeBob SquarePants Broadway
Related Articles
VIDEO: Alanis Morissette and Elizabeth Stanley Duet on You Learn Photo

VIDEO: Alanis Morissette and Elizabeth Stanley Duet on 'You Learn'

Alanis Morissette Releases Demo Version of Predator Photo

Alanis Morissette Releases Demo Version of 'Predator'

VIDEO: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Goes Behind the Scenes of Uninvited Photo

VIDEO: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Goes Behind the Scenes of 'Uninvited'

JAGGED LIVE IN NYC Concert To Have Benefit Encore Airing Photo

JAGGED LIVE IN NYC Concert To Have Benefit Encore Airing


More Hot Stories For You