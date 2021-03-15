VIDEO: Brittany Howard Performs 'You'll Never Walk Alone' From CAROUSEL During the GRAMMYS

Click Here for More Articles on 2021 AWARDS SEASON

Grammy winner Brittany Howard performed Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic tune "You'll Never Walk Alone" during last night's Grammy Awards ceremony.

Watch the performance below!

The song was part of the awards show's In Memoriam sequence, which also featured Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's tribute to Little Richard and Lionel Richie's tribute to Kenny Rogers.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, CBS and the Recording Academy presented the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The awards honored six musicals from Broadway, Off-Broadway, and the West End with nominations for Best Musical Theatre Album - "Jagged Little Pill," "American Utopia," "Little Shop of Horrors," "The Prince of Egypt," "Soft Power," and Amélie." In the end, "Jagged Little Pill" took home the Grammy.

See the full list of winners here.