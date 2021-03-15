Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2021 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2021 AWARDS SEASON

VIDEO: Brittany Howard Performs 'You'll Never Walk Alone' From CAROUSEL During the GRAMMYS

The performer also took home the Grammy for Best Rock Song last night.

Mar. 15, 2021  

Grammy winner Brittany Howard performed Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic tune "You'll Never Walk Alone" during last night's Grammy Awards ceremony.

Watch the performance below!

The song was part of the awards show's In Memoriam sequence, which also featured Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's tribute to Little Richard and Lionel Richie's tribute to Kenny Rogers.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, CBS and the Recording Academy presented the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The awards honored six musicals from Broadway, Off-Broadway, and the West End with nominations for Best Musical Theatre Album - "Jagged Little Pill," "American Utopia," "Little Shop of Horrors," "The Prince of Egypt," "Soft Power," and Amélie." In the end, "Jagged Little Pill" took home the Grammy.

See the full list of winners here.

VIDEO: Brittany Howard Performs 'You'll Never Walk Alone' From CAROUSEL During the GRAMMYS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
English Bernhardt
English Bernhardt
Patrick Garr
Patrick Garr
Adrienne Walker
Adrienne Walker

Related Articles
VIDEO: Watch Tom Kitt Accept JAGGED LITTLE PILLs Grammy Award Photo

VIDEO: Watch Tom Kitt Accept JAGGED LITTLE PILL's Grammy Award

VIDEO: Watch Mykal Kilgore and Other Grammy Nominees Perform Mercy Mercy Me Photo

VIDEO: Watch Mykal Kilgore and Other Grammy Nominees Perform 'Mercy Mercy Me'

Mykal Kilgore to Perform Marvin Gaye Tribute at GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony Ahead of T Photo

Mykal Kilgore to Perform Marvin Gaye Tribute at GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony Ahead of Telecast

THE MONSTER & More Win 2021 Richard Rodgers Awards Photo

THE MONSTER & More Win 2021 Richard Rodgers Awards


More Hot Stories For You