Leslie Odom Jr., Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis & More Nominated for 2021 Oscars - See the Full List!

This morning, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced the nominations for the 2021 Academy Awards, which will be held this year on April 25th!

Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman were nominated for their Leading Actor roles in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," the Netflix film adaptation of the 1982 play by August Wilson. The film was also nominated for Best Costumes, Best Makeup and Hairstyling,

The film adaptation of Kemp Powers' play "One Night in Miami" took home nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for "Hamilton" star Leslie Odom Jr.

Additionally, Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman were nominated for their work in the film adaptation of "The Father." Florian Zeller received a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for his 2012 French stage play.

Production design nominees included "The Father" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"; "The Father" and "The Trial of the Chicago Seven" were nominated for Best Editing.

Playwright and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin was honored with a nomination for his work on the script for "The Trial of the Chicago 7." The film was also nominated for Best Cinematography.

For Best Original Song, "Speak Now" from One Night in Miami and "Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago Seven" are both in consideration.

Finally, "The Father," and "The Trial of the Chicago Seven" are both up for the biggest award of the night: Best Picture.

See the full list of nominees below!

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")

Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night in Miami")

Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal")

Lakeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova ('Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")

Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy")

Olivia Colman ("The Father")

Amanda Seyfried ("Mank")

Youn Yuh-jung ("Minari")

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Best Original Song



"Husavik (My Hometown)," Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

"Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah

"Io Se (Seen)," The Life Ahead

"Speak Now," One Night in Miami...

"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami...

The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Feature

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song For Latasha

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best International Feature

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Hair and Makeup

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Animated Short Film

"Burrow"

"Genius Loci"

"If Anything Happens I Love You"

"Opera"

"Yes People"

Best Live Action Short Film

"Feeling Through"

"The Letter Room"

"The Present"

"Two Distant Strangers"

"White Eye"