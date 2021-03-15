Leslie Odom Jr., Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis & More Nominated for 2021 Oscars - See the Full List!
The Academy Awards ceremony will be held this year at 8 p.m. on April 25th.
This morning, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced the nominations for the 2021 Academy Awards, which will be held this year on April 25th!
Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman were nominated for their Leading Actor roles in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," the Netflix film adaptation of the 1982 play by August Wilson. The film was also nominated for Best Costumes, Best Makeup and Hairstyling,
The film adaptation of Kemp Powers' play "One Night in Miami" took home nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for "Hamilton" star Leslie Odom Jr.
Additionally, Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman were nominated for their work in the film adaptation of "The Father." Florian Zeller received a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for his 2012 French stage play.
Production design nominees included "The Father" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"; "The Father" and "The Trial of the Chicago Seven" were nominated for Best Editing.
Playwright and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin was honored with a nomination for his work on the script for "The Trial of the Chicago 7." The film was also nominated for Best Cinematography.
For Best Original Song, "Speak Now" from One Night in Miami and "Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago Seven" are both in consideration.
Finally, "The Father," and "The Trial of the Chicago Seven" are both up for the biggest award of the night: Best Picture.
See the full list of nominees below!
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")
Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night in Miami")
Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal")
Lakeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova ('Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")
Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy")
Olivia Colman ("The Father")
Amanda Seyfried ("Mank")
Youn Yuh-jung ("Minari")
Best Director
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Best Original Song
"Husavik (My Hometown)," Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
"Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah
"Io Se (Seen)," The Life Ahead
"Speak Now," One Night in Miami...
"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami...
The White Tiger
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Animated Feature
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Documentary Short Subject
Colette
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song For Latasha
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best International Feature
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Hair and Makeup
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Best Animated Short Film
"Burrow"
"Genius Loci"
"If Anything Happens I Love You"
"Opera"
"Yes People"
Best Live Action Short Film
"Feeling Through"
"The Letter Room"
"The Present"
"Two Distant Strangers"
"White Eye"