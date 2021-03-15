VIDEO: Broadway Women's Alliance Talks With iHeartRadio Broadway About Why The Organization Was Created

The co-founders of the Broadway Women's Alliance recently sat down with iHeartRadio Broadway's SJ Arnegger to talk about why they created their organization.

The Broadway Women's Alliance is open to all female-identifying members in the Broadway and Broadway adjacent community who wants to participate in peer-to-peer mentorship, community building and various events that take place throughout the year.

The Co-Founders of the Broadway Women's Alliance include: Katie Dalton (Executive Vice President, Audience Rewards), Tracy Geltman (Chief Operating Office, Stacy Mindich Productions), Diana Salameh (Director of Marketing and Communications, Serino Coyne), Kristen Rathbun (Vice President of Communications, SpotCo), Jennifer Isaacson (Executive Producer, WalkRunFly Productions), Molly Barnett (Owner and Publicist, Grapevine PR), and Beth Watson (Vice President Account Director, Spotco).

Watch the full panel below!

The Broadway Women's Alliance is dedicated to fostering community and supporting women, The Broadway Women's Alliance is a peer-to-peer networking and programming organization for female-identifying professionals on the business side of Broadway. Through a series of programming ranging from happy hours to unwind to symposiums with Broadway thought leaders, the core of this group lies in the benefits of connection, support, and empowerment we can provide each other.

To learn how you can join the Broadway Women's Alliance and to learn about upcoming events please visit: https://thebroadwaywomensalliance.com/