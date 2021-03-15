VIDEO: Watch 'The Wizard and I' & 'Popular' From WICKED in South Korea

Wicked has flown back into Seoul and is the first production of the show worldwide to reopen since the pandemic began!

The replica production is now on stage through May 5th, 2021 at Blue Square Shinhan Card Hall (formerly Interpark Hall).

The company features Ok Joo-hyun, Son Seung-yeon, Jeong Seon-ah, Nahana, Seo Gyeong-su, Jin Tae-hwa, Nam Gyeong-ju, Sang-jun Lee, Lee So-yu, Kim Ji-sun, Lee Woo-seung, Lim Kyu-hyung, and Jeon Min-ji.

Check out videos of "The Wizard and I" and "Popular" from a promotional appearance, as well as a montage from the production below.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage."

Having celebrated 16 years on Broadway before the pandemic, Wicked is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland, and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean, and Portuguese. Wicked has amassed over $5 billion in global sales and has been seen by nearly 60 million people worldwide.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.