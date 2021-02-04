Wake Up With BWW 2/4: GOLDEN GLOBE Nominees Include HAMILTON, THE PROM, and More!
1) VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Has at Marjorie Taylor Greene with a Barbra Streisand Classic
What is more bizarre than the rantings of Marjorie Taylor Greene? Perhaps her rantings set to a Barbra Streisand classic. Watch as Randy Rainbow returns with his latest parody- 'Evergreen.'
2) HAMILTON, THE PROM & More Among 2021 Golden Globe Nominees - See Full List!
3) New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of February 1 - Webber's CINDERELLA Cast Recording, and More!
Check out this week's list of releases, including Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella cast recording, The Color Purple on vinyl, What the Constitution Means to Me, and more!
4) Take Our February BWW Survey To Enter To Win A $100 Amazon Gift Card
The new BroadwayWorld Research platform will provide data-driven insights to industry members and the community at large.
Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:
- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Rossini's La Cenerentola, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!
- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm. Tonight's episode is an ALL MY CHILDREN Game Night join James and Seth (Rudy) with special guests Susan Lucci, Eric Woodall (Matthew Ford), Richard Roland (Jason Sheffield) and Norm Lewis (Keith McLean). Learn more here!
Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.
What we're geeking out over: Andrew Barth Feldman and More Join Live RATATOUILLE Event for Broadway Podcast Network
The Broadway Podcast Network welcomes the incredible team behind the #TikTok musical sensation Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical for a special LIVE event with all the delicious details. Guest include Greg Nobile (Producer), Michael Breslin & Patrick Foley (Executive Producers and book writers), Daniel Mertzlufft (Music Arranger & Song writer for one of the original songs not from TikTok), Andrew Barth Feldman (Linguini) and Ellenore Scott (choreographer).
What we're watching: Andrew Barth Feldman Joins Joey Contreras on New Single 'Me and Mr. Popularity'
Composer-lyricist Joey Contreras has released his single "Me and Mr. Popularity" that features Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman. The song is the first single off of his upcoming album, In Pieces: A New Musical (Highlights), which is expected to be released later this year.
