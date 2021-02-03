New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of February 1 - Webber's CINDERELLA Cast Recording, and More!

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week's list includes the cast recording of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, The Color Purple on vinyl, the book of What the Constitution Means to Me, and more!

Check out the full list below!

Books Now Available:

Another Day's Begun: Thornton Wilder's Our Town in the 21st Century

By Howard Sherman

Shines a light on the play's continued impact in the 21st century and makes a case for the healing powers of Wilder's text to a world confronting multiple crises. Through extensive interviews with more than 100 artists about their own experience of the play and its impact on them professionally and personally-and including background on the play's early years and its pervasiveness in American culture ... shows why this particular work remains so important, essential, and beloved.

I Can't Give You Anything but Love, Baby: Dorothy Fields and Her Life in the American Musical Theater

By Kristin Stultz Pressley

Biography of legendary Broadway/film librettist/lyricst Dorothy Fields (Annie Get Your Gun, Redhead, Sweet Charity).

Looking Back: Buster Keaton's 1951 British Music Hall Tour

By David Christopher MacLeod

About a little-known episode in the life of Buster Keaton - his tour of British music halls in the summer of 1951. This 20th anniversary edition has been revised and updated.

Staging America: Twenty-First-Century Dramatists

Paperback version of Christopher Bigsby's 2019 book. Explores the lives and works of eight award-winning playwrights-including Ayad Akhtar, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Young Jean Lee and Quiara Allegría Hudes-whose backgrounds reflect the social, religious, sexual and national diversity of American society. Each chapter is devoted to a single playwright and provides an overview of their career, a description and critical evaluation of their work, as well as a sense of their reception. Draws on primary sources, including the playwrights' own commentaries and notes, and contemporary reviews. 248 pages. Hardcover and Kindle versions released in December 2019.

Mike Nichols: A Life

By Mark Harris

"An intimate and evenhanded accounting of success and failure alike; the portrait is not always flattering, but its ultimate impact is to present the full story of one of the most richly interesting, complicated, and consequential figures the worlds of theater and motion pictures have ever seen. " Audiobook narrated by George Newbern.

What the Constitution Means to Me (TCG Edition)

Broadway play by Heidi Schreck. 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama finalist.

When she was fifteen years old, Heidi Schreck started traveling the country, taking part in constitutional debates to earn money for her college tuition. Decades later, in What the Constitution Means to Me, she traces the effect that the Constitution has had on four generations of women in her family, deftly examining how the United States' founding principles are inextricably linked with our personal lives.

Upcoming Book Releases:

The Reason to Sing: A Guide to Acting While Singing

By composer-lyricist and teacher Craig Carnelia

Step-by-step guide to making singing performances more truthful, vivid, and full of life. Utilizes detailed descriptions of sessions the author has had with his notable students and lays out a new and proven approach to help you build your skills, your confidence, and your career. 182 pages.

The Untold Stories Of Broadway, Volume 4

By Jennifer Ashley Tepper

Includes over 30 new interviews, features hundreds of theatre professionals discussing everything that makes Broadway essential. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

Upcoming Music Releases:

Club 15 From Hollywood Presents The Andrews Sisters

Collection of live broadcasts from the Club 15 radio series feature cover versions of the hits of 1948-1950, many new to CD. Allowed the sisters to introduce many of their newly-recorded Decca releases. 69 tracks.

Chesterfield Radio Time: Bing Crosby and Guests

From the Chesterfield radio series and largely drawn from hits by other artists. Most are new to CD including duets with Perry Como, Dinah Shore, Fred Astaire, Bob Hope, Patti Page. 60 tracks.

The Color Purple vinyl

2015 revival cast. Score by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. Cast includes Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, Isaiah Johnson, Joaquina Kalukango, and Kyle Scatliffe. "Opening/Mysterious Ways," "Somebody Gonna Love You," "Our Prayer," "That Fine Mister," "Big Dog," "Mister/Nettie & Lily of the Field," "Dear God - Sofia," "A Tree Named Sofia," "Hell No!," "Brown Betty," "Shug Avery Comin' to Town," "All We Got to Say," "Dear God - Shug," "Too Beautiful for Words," "Push Da Button," "Uh-Oh," "What About Love?," "African Homeland," "The Color Purple," "Celie's Curse," "Miss Celie's Pants," "Any Little Thing," "What About Love? (Reprise)," "I'm Here," "Reunion," "The Color Purple (Reprise)." On purple vinyl.

Eddie Fisher: Songs from Stage & Screen

Compilation of 28 popular songs from Broadway musicals and Hollywood movies. All tracks are remastered and many new to CD. 28 tracks, including "Tonight," "Just in Time," "Gigi," "Let Me Entertain You," "The Sound of Music," "Happy Talk," "Small World," "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," "Till There Was You," "This Nearly Was Mine" (live), "Mack the Knife" (live), "The Sweetest Sounds" (live).

Hair OBC

Complete original Broadway cast recording of score by Galt MacDermot (music), Gerome Ragni and James Rado (lyrics). 180 gram audiophile vinyl. Eight-page booklet with pictures and liner notes; PVC protective sleeve. Complete recording with all 32 tracks available on vinyl for the first time. Donnie Burks, Steve Curry, Lorrie Davis, Ronald Dyson, Sally Eaton, Leata Galloway, Steve Gamet, Walter Harris, Paul Jabara, Diane Keaton, Hiram Keller, Lynn Kellogg, Jonathan Kramer, Marjorie LiPari, Emmaretta Marks, Melba Moore, Mike Moran, Natalie Mosco, Suzannah Norstrand, Shelley Plimpton, James Rado, Gerome Ragni, Robert Rubinsky, Lamont Washington. Brian Drutman, Denis McNamara, Norrie Paramor, Andy Wiswell. Originally produced by Brian Drutman, Denis McNamara, Norrie Paramor, and Andy Wiswell.

Cinderella: The Musical

Original London cast recording of Andrew Lloyd Webber/David Zippel score. cast includes Carrie Hope Fletcher, Jonny Fines, Ruthie Henshall, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt. 38 tracks. Also to be released the same day, Highlights From Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella digital.

Upcoming Film Releases:

The Great Caruso

1951 (somewhat fictionalized) autobiographical musical film from M-G-M starring Mario Lanza. Directed by Richard Thorpe. New 1080p HD master sourced from 4K scan of original nitrate Technicolor negatives. Extras: Documentary Mario Lanza: Singing to the Gods; theatrical trailer. 109 minutes.

