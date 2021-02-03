Take Our February BWW Survey To Enter To Win A $100 Amazon Gift Card

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feb. 3, 2021  

We at BroadwayWorld want to get to know how you're feeling and your thoughts on how the COVID-19 outbreak will affect your future theatre going habits.

The new BroadwayWorld Research platform will provide data-driven insights to industry members and the community at large.

Take our survey for a chance to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card and to help theatres across the country plan their upcoming seasons as we share our data with them.

Have your say and make your voice heard among the industry professionals making decisions on upcoming programming, social distancing in theatres, and more!

Take the survey here for your chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card!


