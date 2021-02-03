Andrew Barth Feldman and More Join Live RATATOUILLE Event for Broadway Podcast Network

The Broadway Podcast Network welcomes the incredible team behind the #TikTok musical sensation Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical for a special LIVE event with all the delicious details. Guest include Greg Nobile (Producer), Michael Breslin & Patrick Foley (Executive Producers and book writers), Daniel Mertzlufft (Music Arranger & Song writer for one of the original songs not from TikTok), Andrew Barth Feldman (Linguini) and Ellenore Scott (choreographer).

Tony Award-winning producer Dori Berinstein hosts this special live "Deep Dive Broadway" Ratatouille Edition on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 7:00 PM. Find it now at BPN.FM/RatLive. This event celebrates and supports the incredible work of The Actors Fund.

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, based on the Disney/Pixar animated feature, generated an extraordinary total of $2 million to benefit The Actors Fund, making this the most successful fundraiser in Actors Fund history. Presented by the Tony Award-winning theatrical company Seaview, in association with TikTok and TodayTix Presents, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical premiered on Friday, January 1, 2021 on TodayTix with over 200,000 tickets sold, in addition to an encore performance on Sunday, January 10 on TikTok, with 150,000 viewers tuning in. Between the two viewing platforms, more than 350,000 people viewed Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.

Streaming exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 7:00 PM. Find it now at BPN.FM/RatLive.