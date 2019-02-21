Wake Up With BWW 2/21: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish Opens, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We're so close to Friday! Power through the rest of your week by catching up on the latest Broadway news!

First, we'd like to wish a happy opening to Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, which opens tonight at Stage 42!

Yesterday, we learned the cast that will lead Encores! production of I Married An Angel. The cast will include Mark Evans, Ann Harada, Nikki M. James, and more!

Ryann Redmond is officially the first female Olaf in Frozen on Broadway! Check out photos of Redmond, along with Joe Carroll, and Noah J. Ricketts, taking their first bows in the production!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has released 20,000 tickets that are now on sale! In addition, the production released a few new photos of the cast in action.

Want to read more about these stories and others? Scroll down! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Photo Coverage: Joe Carroll, Ryann Redmond & Noah J. Ricketts Take First Bows in FROZEN

by Jennifer Broski

New cast members come to Arendelle! Frozen has brought in Joe Carroll and Ryann Redmond as Hans and Olaf, respectively. Noah J. Ricketts has assumed the role of Kristoff. The three actors began performances Tuesday, February 19, 2019.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes Mash Up Rodgers & Hammerstein and THE LAST FIVE YEARS With 'The Next Ten Minutes Ago'

by Stage Tube

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization has released the second video in its new YouTube Series, "R&H Goes Pop!". In the video, Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan perform "The Next Ten Minutes Ago,' a mashup of "Ten Minutes Ago" from Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella and "The Next Ten Minutes" from Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years. The song features arrangements by Benjamin Rauhala and Kurt Crowley.. (more...)

3) Claybourne Elder, Hannah Elless, and Bryce Pinkham Star in Paper Mill's BENNY & JOON

Paper Mill Playhouse will present the East Coast premiere of Benny & Joon with book by Kirsten Guenther, music by Nolan Gasser, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, based on the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture written by Barry Berman and Leslie McNeil.. (more...)

4) Mark Evans, Ann Harada, Nikki M. James, and More Set to Star in Encores! I MARRIED AN ANGEL

New York City Center today announced casting for I Married an Angel, the second Encores! production of the City Center 75th Anniversary Season.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: Check Out New Production Photos From HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD - Plus More Tickets Released!

20,000 new tickets starting from $69 per part have just been released for the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Lyric Theatre (214 West 43rd Street, New York, NY). To purchase tickets now, visit www.HarryPotterThePlay.com.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Rob McClure

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish begins performances tonight at Stage 42!

The unprecedented success of this Yiddish language production of Fiddler - which is accompanied with English and Russian supertitles was presented by NYTF at the Museum of Jewish Heritage (36 Battery Place), the production extended and sold out four times following its premiere there on July 4, 2018 and it ran through December 30, 2018.

Directed by Academy Award-and-Tony Award winner Joel Grey, the Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish cast includes, Broadway veteran Steven Skybell as Tevye, Emmy Award-nominee Jackie Hoffman as Yente, Jennifer Babiak as Golde, Joanne Borts as Sheyndl, Michael Einav as Ensemble; Lisa Fishman Bobe Tsatyl, Kirk Geritano as Avrom; Abby Goldfarb as Female Swing; Samantha Hahn as Beylke; Cameron Johnson as Fyedka; John Giesige as Male Swing/Dance Captain; Ben Liebert as Motl Kamzoyl; Moshe Lobelas Understudy; Stephanie Lynne Mason as Hodl; Evan Mayer as Sasha; Rosie Jo Neddy as Khave; Raquel Nobile as Shprintze; Jonathan Quigley as Ensemble; Nick Raynor as Yosl; Bruce Sabath as Leyzer- Volf; Kayleen Seidl as Ensemble; Drew Seigla as Perchik; Adam B. Shapiro as Der Rov; Jodi Snyder as Frume-Sore; James Monroe tevko as Mendl; Lauren Jeanne Thomas as Der Fiddler; Bobby Underwood as Der Gradavoy; Mikhl Yashinsky as Nokhum/Mordkhe and Rachel Zatcoff as Tsaytl.

Set Your DVR...

-Ben Platt will appear on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert tonight!

What we're geeking out over: FROZEN's First Female Olaf, Ryann Redmond, Gets a Surprise from Josh Gad

Ryann Redmond is the first woman to play Olaf in Disney's Frozen - The Musical! She sits down with ABC's Will Ganss and shares her inspiring message for young women, gives a backstage look at her journey to Arendelle, and even receives a surprise from Josh Gad!

Gad shared a message with Redmond wishing her all of the best, but he tells her that since Frozen 2 is currently in production, he wants her to do well, but he said, "I don't want you to do well enough to take the role from me."

What we're watching: Have a Beautiful Mornin' with a Sneak Peek of Broadway-Bound OKLAHOMA!

It's a beautiful mornin' on Broadway! The Bard SummerScape production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, directed by Daniel Fish, is coming to Broadway direct from a critically acclaimed, sold out run at St. Ann's Warehouse this past fall.

The production will star the St. Ann's original cast members including (in alphabetical order): Anthony Cason as Cord Elam, Damon Daunno as Curly McLain, James Davis as Will Parker, Gabrielle Hamilton as Lead Dancer, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey Williams, Will Mann as Mike, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, two-time Tony Award-nominee Mary Testa as Aunt Eller and Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry. Joining the cast for the Broadway run is star of screen and stage Will Brill ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", You Can't Take It With You) as Ali Hakim.

Social Butterfly: Which BE MORE CHILL Song Are You Excited to See Get a Broadway Upgrade?

With @BeMoreChill officially in previews, we want to know which song you're most excited to see get a Broadway upgrade! - BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) February 20, 2019

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the musical sensation Be More Chill started previews this past week and has already broken the house record at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre! With the show having previous incarnations at both the Two River Theater in New Jersey and Off-Broadway at the Pershing Square Signature Center, we wanted to know which of its Joe Iconis songs you are most excited to see get an upgrade on the Great White Way! Let us know by voting in our Twitter poll!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Tyne Daly, who turns 73, and Christine Ebersole, who turns 66 today!

Tyne Daly most recently created the role of Katharine Gerard in the world premiere of Terrence McNally's Mothers and Sons at the Bucks County Playhouse. She appeared on Broadway, in London and in Washington, D.C. in McNally's Master Class. She recently portrayed Emma Goldman in Ragtime, Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnest and Judy Steinberg in It Shoulda Been You. Daly made her New York debut in 1966 in The Butter and Egg Man and her Broadway debut the next year in That Summerâ€"That Fall. She received the 1990 Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance as Madame Rose in Gypsy: A Musical Fable. Daly was nominated for the 2006 Tony Award for Rabbit Hole. In L.A. she has appeared in Ashes, Three Sisters, Gethsemane Springs and Come Back, Little Sheba. Daly's work as Mary Beth Lacey on "Cagney and Lacey" garnered her six Emmy nominations and four Emmy Awards. She earned two nominations and the Emmy for her work on "Christy" and six nominations and the Emmy for "Judging Amy." Nominated for five Golden Globe Awards, she has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and in 2011 was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame. Daly's theatrical films include John & Mary, The Enforcer, Telefon, Zoot Suit and The Simian Line. She recently filmed Basmati Blues with Donald Sutherland on location in India. Television films include "Intimate Strangers," "The Women's Room," "Larry," "The Entertainer," "Kids Like These," "Bye Bye Birdie" and "The Wedding Dress."

Last year, Christine Ebersole joined the Los Angeles Opera Company, starring in Candide. Prior to her most recent Tony nominated performance as Elizabeth Arden in War Paint, Ebersole won the 2007 Tony Award for Outstanding Actress as Edie Beale in the acclaimed Tony nominated Broadway Musical Grey Gardens. Lauded with virtually every Off-Broadway theater award when it premiered at Playwrights Horizon, Grey Gardens moved to Broadway with every theater critic praising Christine's bravura performance. Christine won her first Tony Award for her role as Dorothy Brock in the acclaimed revival, 42nd Street. Other Broadway credits include Dinner at Eight (Tony nomination) Steel Magnolias, Gore Vidal's The Best Man, Camelot, Oklahoma! and On the Twentieth Century. Throughout her career, Christine has performed in celebrated concert halls including The Kennedy Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, Feinstein's at The Nikko as well as with The Pasadena Pops, The Boston Pops The New York Pops, the televised "Kennedy Center Honors" and "The San Francisco Symphony at Carnegie Hall" (2008 PBS Special). Film credits include Wolf of Wall Street, Tootsie, Amadeus, Black Sheep, DeadAgain, My Favorite Martian, My Girl II, and Richie Rich. On Television, Christine has been a regular on "Retired at 35," USA's hit TV series, "Royal Pains", appeared in "Boston Legal," "Law and Order, SVU," guest starring roles on "Lipstick Jungle" and "Cashmere Mafia" and played Samantha's aunt in ABC's "Samantha Who." Other TV appearances include a "Not Ready for Prime Time" player on "Saturday Night Live," Bette Midler's "Gypsy," "Mary & Rhoda," "Platinum" with Diana Ross, "Will & Grace," "Murphy Brown," and a recurring role on the WB series "Related" in addition to appearances on "The Today Show", "The View," and "The Colbert Report." Christine has released 4 CD's, including her CD celebrating Noel Coward and her latest CD, "Strings Attached."

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles