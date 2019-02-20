VIDEO: Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes Mash Up Rodgers & Hammerstein and THE LAST FIVE YEARS With 'The Next Ten Minutes Ago'

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization has released the second video in its new YouTube Series, "R&H Goes Pop!". In the video, Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan perform "The Next Ten Minutes Ago," a mashup of "Ten Minutes Ago" from Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella and "The Next Ten Minutes" from Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years. The song features arrangements by Benjamin Rauhala and Kurt Crowley.

Watch the video below!

"The role of Cinderella will always be near and dear to my heart, and Jeremy and I love any excuse to collaborate," Osnes said. "A few years ago, for a concert, we crafted and performed this beautiful mashup showcasing two duets from roles we each have played. I love the way it brings a modern twist to the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic, "Ten Minutes Ago." Jeremy and I were so excited to reunite and finally record it, thanks to R&H Goes Pop!"

"Working with Laura on this Rodgers & Hammerstein/Jason Robert Brown mashup was so much fun," Jordan said. "We loved reimagining the Cinderella tune with a The Last Five Years flair - if Ella met Jamie. We hope you love it, too!"

The YouTube series launched last month with the premiere of a music video featuring Jeremy Jordan singing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" with arrangements created by Jordan and Benjamin Rauhala.

"R&H Goes Pop!" aims to preserve the legacy of Rodgers & Hammerstein by inspiring artists to interpret the R&H classics in a contemporary light. The launch of this YouTube series celebrated and coincided with the 75th Anniversary of the team's first collaboration, Oklahoma!.

The video series features the brightest Broadway stars performing and honoring the classic canon of Rodgers & Hammerstein in unique and inventive styles ranging from Pop, Rock, R&B, Soul, and Country. Upcoming videos will feature: Jelani Alladin (Frozen), Lilli Cooper (Spongebob Squarepants The Broadway Musical), Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!) ,Ariana DeBose (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Matt Doyle (The Heart of Rock and Roll), Derek Klena(Anastasia), Katrine Lenk (The Band's Visit), Ryan McCartan (Wicked), Andy Mientus ("Smash"), Ashley Park (Mean Girls, Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I), Anthony Rapp ("Star Trek: Discovery", Rent), Kyle Selig (Mean Girls), and many more performers will be announced and featured in the series.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You