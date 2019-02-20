BWW TV: Have a Beautiful Mornin' with a Sneak Peek of Broadway-Bound OKLAHOMA!

Click Here for More Articles on OKLAHOMA!

It's a beautiful mornin' on Broadway! The Bard SummerScape production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, directed by Daniel Fish, is coming to Broadway direct from a critically acclaimed, sold out run at St. Ann's Warehouse this past fall.

The production will star the St. Ann's original cast members including (in alphabetical order): Anthony Cason as Cord Elam, Damon Daunno as Curly McLain, James Davis as Will Parker, Gabrielle Hamilton as Lead Dancer, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey Williams, Will Mann as Mike, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, two-time Tony Award-nominee Mary Testa as Aunt Eller and Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry. Joining the cast for the Broadway run is star of screen and stage Will Brill ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", You Can't Take It With You) as Ali Hakim.

Previews begin at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre (1633 Broadway) on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 ahead of an official opening on Sunday, April 7, 2019. It will play a limited engagement through Sunday, September 1, 2019.

Below, watch as the company tells us all about the new production, and as Damon Daunno gives us a sneak peek of the musical's most famous song!

