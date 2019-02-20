VIDEO: FROZEN's First Female Olaf, Ryann Redmond, Gets a Surprise from Josh Gad

Ryann Redmond is the first woman to play Olaf in Disney's Frozen - The Musical! She sits down with ABC's Will Ganss and shares her inspiring message for young women, gives a backstage look at her journey to Arendelle, and even receives a surprise from Josh Gad!

Gad shared a message with Redmond wishing her all of the best, but he tells her that since Frozen 2 is currently in production, he wants her to do well, but he said, "I don't want you to do well enough to take the role from me."

Frozen has just welcomed three new cast members, including Redmond, into the production. Joe Carroll and Ryann Redmond join as Hans and Olaf, respectively and Noah J. Ricketts has assumed the role of Kristoff. The three actors began performances on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

Ms. Redmond's casting marks a milestone: She is the first woman cast as the beloved snowman Olaf in any production of Frozen.

Frozen's acclaimed original stars Caissie Levy (Elsa) and Patti Murin (Anna) continue with the production.

In addition to Levy and Murin, the company of Frozen features Robert Creighton(Weselton), Kevin Del Aguila (Oaken), Timothy Hughes(Pabbie), Andrew Pirozzi (Sven), Zoe Glick (Young Anna), Leila Rose Gross (Young Anna), Mimi Ryder (Young Elsa), Jenna Weir (Young Elsa), Alyssa Fox (Elsa Standby), Aisha Jackson (Anna Standby) and Adam Jepsen (Sven Alternate). Beginning February 19, the role of Sven will be shared equally by Mr. Pirozzi and Mr. Jepsen, with each actor playing four performances a week.

Frozen has joined Disney Theatrical hits Aladdin and The Lion King on Broadway, playing at the historic St. James Theatre. The new Broadway musical opened on Thursday, March 22, 2018 and has been in the top 10 best-selling shows every week, establishing itself as the biggest musical hit of its season. A North American tour will open at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles this fall.

