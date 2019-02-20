Photo Flash: Check Out New Production Photos From HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD - Plus More Tickets Released!

20,000 new tickets starting from $69 per part have just been released for the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Lyric Theatre (214 West 43rd Street, New York, NY). To purchase tickets now, visit www.HarryPotterThePlay.com.

The production also released three new Broadway production photos today. Check them out below!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is presented in two parts.

Receiving universal acclaim for its breathtaking magic and stage wizardry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the most awarded play in theatre history, winning 25 major U.S. awards, with six Tony Awards including Best Play. It also won 24 major theatre awards in the U.K. and is the most awarded show in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is now playing at the Palace Theatre in London, where it received its world premiere in July 2016; at the Lyric Theatre in New York, where it opened on Broadway in April 2018; and at the Princess Theatre in Melbourne, where it's currently in previews. Upcoming productions include the exclusive U.S. West Coast premiere in San Francisco at the Curran later this year and the German premiere, the first foreign language production, at the Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt in Hamburg in spring of 2020.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

