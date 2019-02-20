Wake Up With BWW 2/20: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Opens Off-Broadway, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Having trouble making it through hump day? Take a break and catch up on the latest Broadway news!

First, we'd like to wish a happy opening to the off-Broadway engagement of The Play That Goes Wrong, which officially opens at New World Stages tonight! BroadwayWorld hopes your opening night goes right!

Yesterday we learned that Be More Chill broke the house record at the Lyceum Theatre in its first week on Broadway. With a gross of $738,383.50, Be More Chill surpassed the previous record held by the 2008 production of Macbeth starring Patrick Stewart.

The full cast of the Broadway transfer of Oklahoma! has been announced. Many of the original cast members from the St. Ann's production will come to Broadway, including Rebecca Naomi Jones, Damon Daunno, Ali Stroker, and more!

1) BE MORE CHILL Breaks House Record In First Week On Broadway

There is no chill to be found here! In its first week on Broadway, Be More Chill has set a new record at The Lyceum Theatre. With a gross of $738,383.50, Be More Chill breaks the house record for a seven-performance week. The previous record was held by the 2008 production of Macbeth starring Patrick Stewart, which grossed $584,033.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Tackles Trump's 'Border Lies' With an 80s Madonna Throwback

In Randy Rainbow's latest parody, he's going after Trump's border wall plan, and all of the lies he's telling to get there. This time, set to the tune of 80s Madonna track, Borderline, watch the video for 'Border Lies' below!. (more...)

3) Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert

On February 18, Manhattan Concert Productions presented a concert performance of Frank Wildhorn and Nan Knighton's musical comedy The Scarlet Pimpernel at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center. BroadwayWorld was there last night and you can check out photos from the concert below!. (more...)

4) Original St. Ann's Cast Members Rebecca Naomi Jones, Damon Daunno, and More Will Lead Broadway Run of OKLAHOMA!

Full casting has been announced for The Bard SummerScape production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, directed by Daniel Fish, which is coming to Broadway direct from a critically acclaimed, sold out run at St. Ann's Warehouse this past fall.. (more...)

5) BWW TV: Watch Highlights of Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Norm Lewis & More in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL!

Just last night, Manhattan Concert Productions presented a concert performance of Frank Wildhorn and Nan Knighton's musical comedy The Scarlet Pimpernel at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center. Gabriel Barre (Stage Director) and Jason Howland (Music Director) reunited to lead the cast and creative team. The performance also featured a chorus of over 200 singers from the across the United States, a professional cast and creative team, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.. (more...)

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG officially opens its off-Broadway engagement tonight at New World Stages!

The new production of The Play That Goes Wrong features Ryan Vincent Anderson as Trevor, Brent Bateman as Robert, Bartley Boozas Dennis, Matt Harrington as Chris, Bianca Horn as Annie, Chris Lanceley as Jonathan, Ashley Reyes as Sandra, and Matt Walker as Max. The cast will also include Damien Brett, Adam Daveline, Simone Policano, and Maggie Weston.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

BWW Exclusive: KING KONG Cast Reigns Supreme at Broadway Sessions!

Broadway Sessions had a HUGE night recently as they welcomed the cast of King Kong! Cast members Erik Lochtefeld, Jaquez Sims, Jennifer Noble, Nick Rashad Burroghs, Leroy Church, Casey Garvin, Kayla Davion, Rhaamel Burke-Missouri, Rory Donovan, Chloe Chambers and Rising Star Ciana Micelli, proved just how BIG talent can be.

Set Your DVR...

-Daveed Diggs will appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon tonight!

What we're geeking out over: Lin-Manuel Miranda Receives a Royal Welcome at FROZEN

Lin-Manuel Miranda made a quick trip to Arendelle this weekend to enjoy the magic of Frozen on Broadway. Check out his photo with the queen and princess

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.!

What we're watching: West End Cast of 9 TO 5 Performs Title Song

It's time to pour yourself a cup of ambition! Last night, Dolly Parton's rollicking 9 to 5 the Musical opened in the West End. Check out video of the cast performing on BBC's One Show!

Playing a strictly limited season at London's Savoy Theatre, the female-led, hugely fun musical follows workmates Doralee, Violet and Judy as they prepare to take revenge on their incredibly sexist supervisor. But as they tie him up and begin reforming the office, their CEO pays a surprise visit that none of them bargained for.

Starring Caroline Sheen (Kiss Me Kate), Amber Davies (Love Island), Natalie McQueen (Kinky Boots), Brian Conley and Bonnie Langford (42nd Street), and featuring original music and lyrics by country legend Dolly Parton.

Social Butterfly: Watch Brian d'Arcy James and More in New Promo for THE FERRYMAN

Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman - the critically-acclaimed new play recently named to an industry-leading 25 Best-Of-The-Year lists - today welcomes many new cast members, with Brian d'Arcy James leading as Quinn Carney. Check out a new promo featuring the new cast!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Jessie Mueller, who turns 36 today!

Jessie Mueller most recently starred in the Kennedy Center production of The Music Man. Most recently on Broadway she starred as Julie Jordan in the revival of Carousel.

Mueller started her career in Chicago and won a Joseph Jefferson Award in 2008 for her role as Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel. In 2011, she moved to New York City to star in the Broadway revival of On a Clear Day You Can See Forever. She won the 2014 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in the lead role of Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and originated the lead role of Jenna in the musical Waitress on Broadway.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

