Photo Coverage: Joe Carroll, Ryann Redmond & Noah J. Ricketts Take First Bows in FROZEN
New cast members come to Arendelle! Frozen has brought in Joe Carroll and Ryann Redmond as Hans and Olaf, respectively. Noah J. Ricketts has assumed the role of Kristoff. The three actors began performances Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
BroadwayWorld was there, check out photos of their first bows below!
Ms. Redmond's casting marks a milestone: She is the first woman cast as the beloved snowman Olaf in any production of Frozen.
Frozen's acclaimed original stars Caissie Levy (Elsa) and Patti Murin (Anna) continue with the production.
In addition to Levy and Murin, the company of Frozen features Robert Creighton(Weselton), Kevin Del Aguila (Oaken), Timothy Hughes(Pabbie), Andrew Pirozzi (Sven), Zoe Glick (Young Anna), Leila Rose Gross (Young Anna), Mimi Ryder (Young Elsa), Jenna Weir (Young Elsa), Alyssa Fox (Elsa Standby), Aisha Jackson (Anna Standby) and Adam Jepsen (Sven Alternate). Beginning February 19, the role of Sven will be shared equally by Mr. Pirozzi and Mr. Jepsen, with each actor playing four performances a week.
Frozen has joined Disney Theatrical hits Aladdin and The Lion King on Broadway, playing at the historic St. James Theatre. The new Broadway musical opened on Thursday, March 22, 2018 and has been in the top 10 best-selling shows every week, establishing itself as the biggest musical hit of its season. A North American tour will open at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles this fall.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
The cast of FROZEN
