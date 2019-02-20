Photo Coverage: Joe Carroll, Ryann Redmond & Noah J. Ricketts Take First Bows in FROZEN

New cast members come to Arendelle! Frozen has brought in Joe Carroll and Ryann Redmond as Hans and Olaf, respectively. Noah J. Ricketts has assumed the role of Kristoff. The three actors began performances Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

Ms. Redmond's casting marks a milestone: She is the first woman cast as the beloved snowman Olaf in any production of Frozen.



Joe Carroll



Noah J. Ricketts



Ryann Redmond



