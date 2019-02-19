VIDEO: West End Cast of 9 TO 5 Performs Title Song

Feb. 19, 2019  

It's time to pour yourself a cup of ambition! Last night, Dolly Parton's rollicking 9 to 5 the Musical opened in the West End. Check out video of the cast performing on BBC's One Show below!

Playing a strictly limited season at London's Savoy Theatre, the female-led, hugely fun musical follows workmates Doralee, Violet and Judy as they prepare to take revenge on their incredibly sexist supervisor. But as they tie him up and begin reforming the office, their CEO pays a surprise visit that none of them bargained for.

Starring Caroline Sheen (Kiss Me Kate), Amber Davies (Love Island), Natalie McQueen (Kinky Boots), Brian Conley and Bonnie Langford (42nd Street), and featuring original music and lyrics by country legend Dolly Parton.

A hilarious musical comedy based on the acclaimed film of the same name, 9 to 5 the Musical is a thought-provoking, entertaining show that runs for a limited season at the Savoy Theatre.

VIDEO: West End Cast of 9 TO 5 Performs Title Song
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets

Related Articles

VIDEO: Dolly Parton Celebrates The London Opening of 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL!

VIDEO: Dolly Parton Celebrates The London Opening of 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL!

Natalie McQueen Talks 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

Natalie McQueen Talks 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

Louise Redknapp Temporarily Departs 9 TO 5 Due to Injury

Louise Redknapp Temporarily Departs 9 TO 5 Due to Injury

More Hot Stories For You

  • BE MORE CHILL Breaks House Record In First Week On Broadway
  • THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Musical Will Hold Reading in London
  • Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On Paper Mill's MY VERY OWN BRITISH INVASION
  • COME FROM AWAY Will Celebrate February 18 All Over the World
  • Josh Young and Emily Padgett Announce Birth of Baby Girl
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in London

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE