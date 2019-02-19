Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
On February 18, Manhattan Concert Productions presented a concert performance of Frank Wildhorn and Nan Knighton's musical comedy The Scarlet Pimpernel at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center. Gabriel Barre (Stage Director) and Jason Howland (Music Director) reunited to lead the cast and creative team. The performance also featured a chorus of over 200 singers from the across the United States, a professional cast and creative team, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.
The cast was led by Tony Yazbeck, as Percy Blakeney, with Laura Osnes(Marguerite), Norm Lewis (Chauvelin) Corey Cott (Armand), Dana Costello(Marie) and Drew Gehling(Prince of Wales/Robespierre).
BroadwayWorld was there last night and you can check out photos from the concert below!
With music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics and book by Nan Knighton, The Scarlet Pimpernel is based on Baroness Orczy's famous 20th-century novel of the same name, taking place at the peak of the French Revolution and the fight for liberty, equality and fraternity. Set in England and France, The Scarlet Pimpernel tells the story of an English nobleman Sir Percy Blakeney who adopts a secret identity, the heroic Scarlet Pimpernel, to battle the forces of evil during the Reign of Terror of the French Revolution. The Scarlet Pimpernel serves as a brilliant window to life in 18th-century England, and was a precursor to the spy fiction and superhero genres, featuring a hero hiding under an alias. The musical made its Broadway debut at the Minskoff Theatre on November 9, 1997 and ran through January 2000 in several theatres, has had numerous regional U.S. productions, and has been produced internationally in Germany, Finland, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Ireland, Sweden, Canada, Mexico, Malta, and Norway, among others.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Jason Howland and Orchestra
Laura Osnes with cast
Laura Osnes and Norm Lewis with cast
Corey Cott and Tony Yazbeck with cast
Norm Lewis, Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes
The guillotine
Ashley Loren and Drew Gehling with cast
The guillotine and chorus
Tony Yazbeck, Alex Newell and Laura Osnes
Tony Yazbeck and Eliseo Roman
Laura Osnes and John Treacy Egan
Tony Yazbeck with cast
Tony Yazbeck and Corey Cott with cast
Kevin Kern, John Treacy Egan, Corey Cott, Tony Yazbeck, Chris Dwan, Alex Newell and cast
Tony Yazbeck, Drew Gehling and Norm Lewis
Tony Yazbeck and Dana Costello
Tony Yazbeck with cast
Corey Cott, Laura Osnes and John Treacy Egan
The Chorus
The Orchestra
Jason Howland and Orchestra
Tony Yazbeck and Norm Lewis with cast
Norm Lewis, Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes
Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes with cast
Corey Cott and Laura Osnes with cast p
Tony Yazbeck with cast
Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck with cast
Nan Knighton, Frank Wildhorn and Gabriel Barre with cast
