Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert

On February 18, Manhattan Concert Productions presented a concert performance of Frank Wildhorn and Nan Knighton's musical comedy The Scarlet Pimpernel at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center. Gabriel Barre (Stage Director) and Jason Howland (Music Director) reunited to lead the cast and creative team. The performance also featured a chorus of over 200 singers from the across the United States, a professional cast and creative team, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.

The cast was led by Tony Yazbeck, as Percy Blakeney, with Laura Osnes(Marguerite), Norm Lewis (Chauvelin) Corey Cott (Armand), Dana Costello(Marie) and Drew Gehling(Prince of Wales/Robespierre).

BroadwayWorld was there last night and you can check out photos from the concert below!

With music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics and book by Nan Knighton, The Scarlet Pimpernel is based on Baroness Orczy's famous 20th-century novel of the same name, taking place at the peak of the French Revolution and the fight for liberty, equality and fraternity. Set in England and France, The Scarlet Pimpernel tells the story of an English nobleman Sir Percy Blakeney who adopts a secret identity, the heroic Scarlet Pimpernel, to battle the forces of evil during the Reign of Terror of the French Revolution. The Scarlet Pimpernel serves as a brilliant window to life in 18th-century England, and was a precursor to the spy fiction and superhero genres, featuring a hero hiding under an alias. The musical made its Broadway debut at the Minskoff Theatre on November 9, 1997 and ran through January 2000 in several theatres, has had numerous regional U.S. productions, and has been produced internationally in Germany, Finland, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Ireland, Sweden, Canada, Mexico, Malta, and Norway, among others.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



The MCP Production of "The Scarlet Pimpernel" Concert at the David Geffen Hall on February 18, 2019 in New York City.



Jason Howland



Jason Howland and Orchestra



Laura Osnes



Laura Osnes with cast



Laura Osnes



Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck



Laura Osnes



Laura Osnes with cast



Laura Osnes



Laura Osnes with cast



Laura Osnes with cast



Laura Osnes and Norm Lewis with cast



Corey Cott



Corey Cott



Corey Cott and Tony Yazbeck with cast



Norm Lewis, Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes



The guillotine



Norm Lewis



Ashley Loren and Drew Gehling with cast



Ashley Loren and Drew Gehling with cast



Drew Gehling



Norm Lewis and Drew Gehling



The guillotine and chorus



Drew Gehling



Drew Gehling



Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck



Corey Cott and Alex Newell



Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck



Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes



Tony Yazbeck, Alex Newell and Laura Osnes



Tony Yazbeck and Eliseo Roman



Laura Osnes



Laura Osnes and John Treacy Egan



Laura Osnes and John Treacy Egan



Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes



Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes



Tony Yazbeck



Tony Yazbeck



Tony Yazbeck



Tony Yazbeck



Tony Yazbeck with cast



Alex Newell



Corey Cott



Corey Cott



Tony Yazbeck and Corey Cott with cast



Alex Newell



Tony Yazbeck



Tony Yazbeck with cast



Kevin Kern, John Treacy Egan, Corey Cott, Tony Yazbeck, Chris Dwan, Alex Newell and cast



Kevin Kern, John Treacy Egan, Corey Cott, Tony Yazbeck, Chris Dwan, Alex Newell and cast



Kevin Kern, John Treacy Egan, Corey Cott, Tony Yazbeck, Chris Dwan, Alex Newell and cast



Kevin Kern, John Treacy Egan, Corey Cott, Tony Yazbeck, Chris Dwan, Alex Newell and cast



Drew Gehling



Norm Lewis and Drew Gehling



Norm Lewis



Tony Yazbeck, Drew Gehling and Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis