Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert

Feb. 19, 2019  

On February 18, Manhattan Concert Productions presented a concert performance of Frank Wildhorn and Nan Knighton's musical comedy The Scarlet Pimpernel at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center. Gabriel Barre (Stage Director) and Jason Howland (Music Director) reunited to lead the cast and creative team. The performance also featured a chorus of over 200 singers from the across the United States, a professional cast and creative team, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.

The cast was led by Tony Yazbeck, as Percy Blakeney, with Laura Osnes(Marguerite), Norm Lewis (Chauvelin) Corey Cott (Armand), Dana Costello(Marie) and Drew Gehling(Prince of Wales/Robespierre).

BroadwayWorld was there last night and you can check out photos from the concert below!

With music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics and book by Nan Knighton, The Scarlet Pimpernel is based on Baroness Orczy's famous 20th-century novel of the same name, taking place at the peak of the French Revolution and the fight for liberty, equality and fraternity. Set in England and France, The Scarlet Pimpernel tells the story of an English nobleman Sir Percy Blakeney who adopts a secret identity, the heroic Scarlet Pimpernel, to battle the forces of evil during the Reign of Terror of the French Revolution. The Scarlet Pimpernel serves as a brilliant window to life in 18th-century England, and was a precursor to the spy fiction and superhero genres, featuring a hero hiding under an alias. The musical made its Broadway debut at the Minskoff Theatre on November 9, 1997 and ran through January 2000 in several theatres, has had numerous regional U.S. productions, and has been produced internationally in Germany, Finland, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Ireland, Sweden, Canada, Mexico, Malta, and Norway, among others.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
The MCP Production of "The Scarlet Pimpernel" Concert at the David Geffen Hall on February 18, 2019 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Jason Howland

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Jason Howland and Orchestra

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Laura Osnes with cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Laura Osnes with cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Laura Osnes with cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Laura Osnes with cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Laura Osnes and Norm Lewis with cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Corey Cott

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Corey Cott

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Corey Cott and Tony Yazbeck with cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis, Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
The guillotine

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Ashley Loren and Drew Gehling with cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Ashley Loren and Drew Gehling with cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Drew Gehling

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis and Drew Gehling

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
The guillotine and chorus

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Drew Gehling

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Drew Gehling

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Corey Cott and Alex Newell

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Tony Yazbeck, Alex Newell and Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Tony Yazbeck and Eliseo Roman

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Laura Osnes and John Treacy Egan

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Laura Osnes and John Treacy Egan

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Tony Yazbeck with cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Alex Newell

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Corey Cott

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Corey Cott

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Tony Yazbeck and Corey Cott with cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Alex Newell

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Tony Yazbeck with cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Kevin Kern, John Treacy Egan, Corey Cott, Tony Yazbeck, Chris Dwan, Alex Newell and cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Kevin Kern, John Treacy Egan, Corey Cott, Tony Yazbeck, Chris Dwan, Alex Newell and cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Kevin Kern, John Treacy Egan, Corey Cott, Tony Yazbeck, Chris Dwan, Alex Newell and cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Kevin Kern, John Treacy Egan, Corey Cott, Tony Yazbeck, Chris Dwan, Alex Newell and cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Drew Gehling

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis and Drew Gehling

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Tony Yazbeck, Drew Gehling and Norm Lewis

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Dana Costello

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Tony Yazbeck and Dana Costello

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Tony Yazbeck with cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Corey Cott, Laura Osnes and John Treacy Egan

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Corey Cott and Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Corey Cott, Laura Osnes and John Treacy Egan

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Yasmeen Sulieman

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Yasmeen Sulieman

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Corey Cott, Laura Osnes and John Treacy Egan

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Corey Cott and Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
The Chorus

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
The Orchestra

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Corey Cott and Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Corey Cott and Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Corey Cott and Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Jason Howland and Orchestra

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Corey Cott and Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Tony Yazbeck and Norm Lewis with cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis and Tony Yazbeck with cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis and Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis and Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis and Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis and Tony Yazbeck with cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis and Tony Yazbeck with cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis and Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis and Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis and Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis and Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis and Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis and Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis, Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis, Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis, Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis, Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis, Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis, Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis and Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis, Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Norm Lewis, Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes with cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Corey Cott and Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Corey Cott and Laura Osnes with cast p

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Dana Costello

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Tony Yazbeck with cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck with cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck with cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck with cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Nan Knighton, Frank Wildhorn and Gabriel Barre with cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Nan Knighton, Frank Wildhorn and Gabriel Barre with cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Nan Knighton, Frank Wildhorn and Gabriel Barre with cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Nan Knighton, Frank Wildhorn and Gabriel Barre with cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Nan Knighton, Frank Wildhorn and Gabriel Barre with cast

Photo Coverage: Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and More in Action in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Concert
Nan Knighton, Frank Wildhorn and Gabriel Barre with cast

Related Articles

Reviews: Did Critics Feel Welcomed to the Rock in the UK Premiere of COME FROM AWAY?

Reviews: Did Critics Feel Welcomed to the Rock in the UK Premiere of COME FROM AWAY?

VIDEO: See The Original Islanders At COME FROM AWAY's London Opening

VIDEO: See The Original Islanders At COME FROM AWAY's London Opening

Podcast: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' w/ Chuck Cooper, Austin Pendleton

Podcast: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' w/ Chuck Cooper, Austin Pendleton

VIDEO: First Look At FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in London

VIDEO: First Look At FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in London

From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Up on the Marquee: BEETLEJUICE Arrives on Broadway
  • Up on the Marquee: ANASTASIA Gets a Makeover with Christy Altomare and Cody Simpson
  • Photos: FROZEN Gets a Marquee Upgrade For 2019
  • Photo Flashback: Remembering Albert Finney
  • Up On The Marquee: TOOTSIE is Heading For Broadway!
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of CHICK FLICK THE MUSICAL

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE