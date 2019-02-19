Photo Flash: Lin-Manuel Miranda Receives a Royal Welcome at FROZEN

Lin-Manuel Miranda made a quick trip to Arendelle this weekend to enjoy the magic of Frozen on Broadway. Check out his photo with the queen and princess below!

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre and is expected to run two and a half hours.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Frozen stars Broadway veterans Caissie Levy as Elsa and Patti Murin as Anna. The two women are joined by principal cast members Joe Carroll(Hans), Ryann Redmond (Olaf), Noah J. Ricketts (Kristoff), Robert Creighton (Weselton), Kevin Del Aguila (Oaken), Adam Jepsen (Sven at certain performances), Andrew Pirozzi (Sven at certain performances), Zoe Glick (Young Anna), Leila Rose Gross (Young Anna), Mimi Ryder(Young Elsa), Jenna Weir (Young Elsa), Alyssa Fox (Elsa Standby), and Aisha Jackson (Anna Standby).

Photo Credit: Shay Frey

