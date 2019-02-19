Original St. Ann's Cast Members Rebecca Naomi Jones, Damon Daunno, and More Will Lead Broadway Run of OKLAHOMA!

Full casting has been announced for The Bard SummerScape production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, directed by Daniel Fish, which is coming to Broadway direct from a critically acclaimed, sold out run at St. Ann's Warehouse this past fall.

The production will star the St. Ann's original cast members including (in alphabetical order): Anthony Cason as Cord Elam, Damon Daunno as Curly McLain, James Davis as Will Parker, Gabrielle Hamilton as Lead Dancer, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey Williams, Will Mann as Mike, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, two-time Tony Award-nominee Mary Testa as Aunt Eller and Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry. Joining the cast for the Broadway run is star of screen and stage Will Brill ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", You Can't Take It With You) as Ali Hakim.

"I am delighted to welcome this incredible cast to Broadway," Price said. "This is a group of performers rich with talent and humility. Individually, they bring incredible depth and authenticity to these iconic characters. Together, they form an ensemble that is full of humanity, spirit and inspiration."

Previews begin at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre (1633 Broadway) on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 ahead of an official opening on Sunday, April 7, 2019. It will play a limited engagement through Sunday, September 1, 2019.

The production has been hailed as a Critic's Pick by The New York Times and the #1 Theatrical Event of the Year by TIME Magazine. The production has been cited on numerous Best of the Year lists including New York Times, Time Magazine, Time Out NY, New York Magazine's Vulture, New Yorker, Buzzfeed, Newsday, NY Daily News and Theatermania.

Seventy-five years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before, re-orchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century.

The creative team for Oklahoma! includes: Daniel Kluger (Orchestrations, Arrangements & Music Supervision), John Heginbotham (Choreography), Nathan Koci (Music Direction), Laura Jellinek (Scenic Design), Terese Wadden (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Drew Levy (Sound Design), and Joshua Thorson (Projection Design). Casting is by Will Cantler and Adam Caldwell/Telsey & Co.

Oklahoma! features music by Richard Rodgers, a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the play Green Grow the Lilacs by Lynn Riggs with original choreography by Agnes de Mille.

